Türk Telekom and ZTE Complete World's First C+L Full-Band Integrated 1.6Tbps Live Network Trial, Ushering in A New Era of 5G All-Optical Network

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, and Türk Telekom have jointly completed the world's first C+L (12 THz) full-band integrated 1.6Tbps live network trial in Istanbul. The trial has significantly boosted system capacity, reduced spare part types, and enabled ultra-high-speed 400GE/800GE service transmission, laying a solid foundation for Türkiye to develop ultra-broadband and intelligent all-optical networks, thereby elevating the digital economy level of Türkiye and even Eurasia.

Türk Telekom and ZTE complete worlds first C+L full-band integrated 1.6Tbps live network trial

To address the rapidly growing demand for data traffic, Türk Telekom and ZTE conducted a transcontinental live network traffic trial in Istanbul, deploying ZTE's C+L full-band integrated 1.6Tbps solution. This solution supports seamless switching between the C-band and L-band via a unified management system, with no physical network modifications required. While fully leveraging existing fiber infrastructure, it achieves efficient utilization of the full optical spectrum, building a cost-effective, high-capacity, and highly flexible optical network architecture to support rapid response to traffic growth and meet future high-speed network demands.

The trial also introduced a new intelligent network management system, relying on a holographic optical solution with capabilities in optical sensing, provisioning, diagnosis, and optimization, achieving full visibility, manageability, and controllability of the network. Through intelligent functions such as transport capacity mapping, network health assessment, fault diagnosis analysis and the same optical cable and same route, it enables full lifecycle management of network resources, real-time visibility of alarms and performance data, and proactive prevention of potential risks, significantly reducing fault resolution time and enhancing network operational efficiency and stability.

Ebubekir Şahin, Chief Executive Officer of Türk Telekom, said, ''This groundbreaking trial carried out with ZTE represents another milestone in Türk Telekom's ongoing leadership in building Türkiye's most advanced optical transmission infrastructure. In a trial conducted in collaboration with ZTE, we proved that we can rapidly increase capacity in areas where it is needed without having to replace the entire network, setting another world's first. With this move, we will implement a flexible, low-cost, and sustainable infrastructure model that can quickly respond to increases in data traffic and meet the high-speed needs of the future.''

Ling Zhi, Vice President of ZTE, said, ''This world's first C+L full-band integrated 1.6Tbps live network trial with Türk Telekom demonstrates how ZTE's globally proven optical transmission and AI-driven network management technologies can be successfully applied within Türkiye's critical infrastructure. By delivering higher capacity, simplified hardware architecture and autonomous operational capabilities, we are paving the way for next–generation optical networks for HI-OTN (High Intelligence and High Performance) that accelerate the country's digital transformation.''

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

