Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADFW 2026 to Reinforce Abu Dhabi's Role as Capital of Capital

The fifth edition's theme, The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships', will explore the strength and resilience of a networked community, as global financial institutions, sovereign partners, and bold innovators convene to track evolving distribution of global capital systems.

Building on record participation in 2025, ADFW will return to Al Maryah Island with an expanded site and enhanced networking experiences.

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the region's largest financial gathering, the flagship financial gathering of the Capital of Capital, will return for its fifth edition, from 7 – 10 December 2026 under the theme 'The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships.'

Hosted by ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the event will convene leading investors, financial institutions, policymakers, and business leaders to shape the future of finance, capital allocation, and economic growth.

Following the huge success of ADFW 2025, this year's event will return to Al Maryah Island with an expanded footprint to accommodate growing demand. The enhanced venue is designed to host a record number of delegates and new spaces to foster even more networking, collaboration and business opportunities.

Across four thematic days, ADFW will once again stage over 70 themed events and is expected to welcome over 35,000 participants and more than 800 speakers from across the world. The previous edition convened financial leaders collectively managing over $62 trillion, equivalent to over half of the global GDP.

The return of ADFW this year underscores Abu Dhabi's continued momentum as a stable, globally connected financial centre and a trusted destination for long-term investment, and increasingly a home for global capital, as well as over $1.8 trillion of

Sovereign Wealth Assets. Abu Dhabi ranked first regionally and 12th globally in last year's inaugural NYU Stern Financial Centres Competitiveness Index.

Reflecting this year's theme, ADFW 2026 will explore how the collective strength of global financial institutions, sovereign investors, policymakers and innovators is shaping the future of capital allocation. Discussions will span tokenisation, private markets, artificial intelligence (AI), trade and energy, real estate, and infrastructure, focusing on how capital can be mobilised effectively to accelerate transformation and drive sustainable growth.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "This year's theme, The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships', recognises that the future of finance will be shaped not by individual institutions, but by the strength of the ecosystems that connect capital, ideas, and opportunity. As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi continues to bring together global investors, financial institutions, innovators, and policymakers to drive meaningful dialogue, mobilise capital, and create lasting economic value. ADFW has become the platform where those conversations translate into partnerships that shape the global economy."

ADFW 2025 welcomed 35,000+ participants, convened 819 speakers and participants representing organisations overseeing more than USD 62 trillion in capital, witnessed the signing of 82 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and brought together 69+ strategic global and regional partners.