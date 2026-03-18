SYDNEY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading global multi-asset broker, has been honoured with the prestigious "Best Global Football Sponsor - Newcastle United F.C" and "Best Commercial Spot - Together, Into Tomorrow" awards at the Forex Sports Awards 2026. The double accolades recognises the brand's high-impact partnership with Newcastle United, celebrating excellence in global brand alignment and fan engagement.

VT Markets and Newcastle United Clinch Double Wins at Forex Sports Awards 2026

The Forex Sports Awards, organised by Sports Media Gaming Limited, recognise outstanding sports sponsorships within the financial industry. Winners are determined through a comprehensive process involving public voting and an independent panel of industry experts from the sports and media sectors.

The second year of VT Markets' partnership with Newcastle United as its Official Financial Trading Partner has been marked by the "Together, Into Tomorrow" brand film and a series of successful community initiatives across Asia, including football equipment donations for youth development in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand." Seeing our synergy with Newcastle United recognised on a global stage is a testament to the strength of our partnership," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets.". This recognition belongs to the fans and our clients who have joined us on this journey. We look forward to continuing our mission of empowering the community and bringing the excitement of the game to our audiences worldwide."

This milestone marks a new chapter for VT Markets as the company continues to push the boundaries of what a sports partnership can achieve by delivering tangible value and excitement to sports fans and a wider a global audience.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

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