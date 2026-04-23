WALOVI Signs Deals in Portugal & Spain, Moves from Scattered Footprints to Regional Deepening

LISBON, Portugal and MADRID, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the global wave of health-conscious consumption and Europe's booming botanical beverage sector, Chinese brands are seizing historic opportunities. From April 19 to 22, Guangzhou WALOVI Great Health Co., Ltd., part of GPHL, joined a Macao SAR trade delegation to Lisbon and Madrid. In four days, WALOVI signed distribution agreements with VOZ DA SAUDADE (Portugal) and EMB FOOD (Spain), marking a strategic shift from isolated market entries to regional deep-dive expansion.

Leveraging Macao's role as a bridge between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking markets, the delegation of over 100 members—nearly 40% from tech and health sectors—helped WALOVI efficiently secure key partners.

Two Deals, Two Countries – A Southern Europe Anchor

On April 19 in Lisbon, WALOVI visited local supermarkets and held talks with VOZ DA SAUDADE, a leading Asian food importer covering Portugal and beyond. The next day, at a Macao-Portugal trade event, an official partnership was signed to boost WALOVI's channel coverage and help it move from ethnic Chinese to mainstream consumers.

On April 22 in Madrid, WALOVI met with EMB FOOD, an experienced distributor that has launched many Chinese brands in Spain. They laid out plans for major retail chain rollouts. That afternoon, at a Macao-Spain trade promotion, the two sides formalized their agreement, solidifying WALOVI's southern Europe expansion.

According to Circana, Spain's plant-based food and beverage market is growing at 7.5%, one of Europe's fastest. Over 90% of juice sales go through supermarkets—a key reason the EMB FOOD deal paves the way for mainstream integration.

At a Macao reception that evening, WALOVI was praised for its refreshing taste.

Notably, this trip came just before WALOVI's Global Investment Conference on May 2 at its Guangzhou headquarters, where global partners are invited to share in the botanical beverage boom.

Europe Sales Up >30% in 5 Years – From Scattered to Regional Strategy

Last year, WALOVI international cans launched in Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. This year's Portugal and Spain deals signal the new phase: regional deep-dive.

With natural, healthy botanicals gaining traction among young Europeans, WALOVI's overseas market has grown 6.5x in a decade (CAGR >25%), now covering over 100 countries. Europe leads the way with >30% annual growth over five years.

From its debut at the 1925 London Expo to today's Iberian presence, WALOVI's century-long journey reflects Chinese brands moving from "going global" to "going deep." The brand is poised to bring Eastern wellness into millions of homes worldwide.