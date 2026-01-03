WHAT NOT TO MISS AT CES 2026

Innovators Show Up for the World's Most Powerful Tech Event Returning to Las Vegas January 6-9

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2026 , the world's most powerful tech event, returns to Las Vegas, January 6-9, bringing together global companies, innovative startups, industry executives, global media, and government leaders to experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges.

"CES 2026 is where innovators show up – to connect, forge partnerships, and do business on a global scale," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES. "All signs point to a phenomenal CES with thousands of exhibitors, a record 3600+ Innovation Award submissions, and innovation across 13 venues and 2.6M net square feet. This is an exciting time for innovation and CES 2026 will have the latest tech in AI, robotics, digital health, mobility, enterprise, energy, immersive entertainment, accessibility, and more."

Innovators Show Up to Experience CES 2026

CES Accessibility Stage, powered by Verizon Accessibility – Making its debut at the Venetian during CES 2026, the stage will feature three days of content highlighting accessible tech like smart glasses, robotics, and voice-activated home assistants.

– Making its debut at the Venetian during CES 2026, the stage will feature three days of content highlighting accessible tech like smart glasses, robotics, and voice-activated home assistants. CES Creator Space – Now open to all CES attendees in the LVCC Central Hall to learn more about the creator economy.

– Now open to all CES attendees in the LVCC Central Hall to learn more about the creator economy. CES Foundry – Located at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, CES Foundry is a new destination uniting innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media to explore how AI and quantum technologies are defining the next era of innovation.

CES Resources

CES App – Plan for and navigate CES 2026 with the official show app. Search "CES App" in your app store. This year's app features a new AI chatbot, transportation updates, translations for select sessions, and "Attendee Connect" to share contact information with one another via a secure QR code.

– Plan for and navigate CES 2026 with the official show app. Search "CES App" in your app store. This year's app features a new AI chatbot, transportation updates, translations for select sessions, and "Attendee Connect" to share contact information with one another via a secure QR code. CES Tech Talk – Download and listen for the top trends expected at CES 2026.

Top Trends

AI: Expect more AI agents, digital twins, and AI on devices to enhance productivity, customer experiences, and medical advancements. Exhibitor Examples: Aizip, AMD, DEEPX, LG Electronics, MAUM.AI, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA, PERCIVAI, Persona AI, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Inc., SoundHound AI, XREAL

Expect more AI agents, digital twins, and AI on devices to enhance productivity, customer experiences, and medical advancements. Digital Health: From AI-driven precision medicine to the rise of wearables and telehealth, CES will convene the entire health ecosystem to drive the next wave of digital health breakthroughs. Exhibitor Examples: AARP, Abbott, Ceragem Co., Ltd., Cosmo Robotics Co., Ltd., Earflo Inc., GARMIN International Inc., Humetrix, Myant Corp., Renpho, ResMed, Tombot, Inc., Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Limited, VibeBrux, Vivoo, Withings

From AI-driven precision medicine to the rise of wearables and telehealth, CES will convene the entire health ecosystem to drive the next wave of digital health breakthroughs. Energy: With the growth of high-power demand technologies like AI, quantum, and cloud, we need to create more energy. CES will showcase solar, wind power, nuclear, and other alternatives. Exhibitor Examples: 3M, Clarios, ENEOS Corporation, Flint Paper Battery, Hitachi, Jackery Inc., Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Panasonic, WePower Technologies

With the growth of high-power demand technologies like AI, quantum, and cloud, we need to create more energy. CES will showcase solar, wind power, nuclear, and other alternatives. Enterprise: Enterprise tech will transform the way businesses enhance productivity, ensure safety, and secure their systems. Exhibitor Examples: Amazon, Google LLC, MetaVu, Microsoft, Siemens, Vuzix Corporation, Wisdomain

Enterprise tech will transform the way businesses enhance productivity, ensure safety, and secure their systems. Mobility: CES will showcase mobility across air, land, and sea with the latest innovation across the agricultural, auto, construction, industrial, and marine tech sectors. Innovation will focus on automation, connectivity, and energy. Exhibitor Examples: AUMOVIO Systems, Inc., BMW of North America, LLC, Bosch, Brunswick Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan, Hyundai Motor Company, John Deere, Kubota North America, Oshkosh Corporation, Sony Honda Mobility, Inc., Tensor Auto Inc., Valeo, Waymo, Zoox

CES will showcase mobility across air, land, and sea with the latest innovation across the agricultural, auto, construction, industrial, and marine tech sectors. Innovation will focus on automation, connectivity, and energy. Robotics: Robotics improve efficiency, safety, and accessibility across industries, making homes smarter, enhancing agricultural production, and improving safety and operations in factories. Exhibitor Examples: Auria Robotics Inc., Booster Robotics Technology Co. Ltd, Doosan, Dreame Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., IntBot, Richtech Robotics, Sweet Robo LLC, Tombot, Inc., VenHub Global, WIRobotics, YuShu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree)

Robotics improve efficiency, safety, and accessibility across industries, making homes smarter, enhancing agricultural production, and improving safety and operations in factories.

Must-See Keynotes

Monday, January 5 AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, 6:30 PM, The Venetian

Tuesday, January 6 CTA Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro and CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio, 8:30 AM, The Venetian Siemens President and CEO Dr. Roland Busch, 8:30 AM, The Venetian Guest speakers include: Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS)'s Bob Mumgaard Microsoft's Jay Parikh NVIDIA's Jensen Huang PepsiCo's Athina Kanioura Havas CEO and Chairman and Vivendi Chairman Yannick Bolloré, 11:00 AM, ARIA All-In Interview Featuring McKinsey and General Catalyst , 2:00 PM, The Venetian Live taping of All-In featuring Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company; Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst; and Jason Calacanis, Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and Co-Host of the All-In podcast Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, 5:00 PM, Sphere This keynote will have a different ticketing process and venue policies than other keynotes. For more information, visit CES.tech . Guest speakers include: AMD's Dr. Lisa Su FIFA's Gianni Infantino Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan NVIDIA's Jensen Huang Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and more.

Wednesday, January 7 Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed, 9:00 AM, The Venetian ŌURA CEO Tom Hale, Leaders in Technology Dinner * invite only



"CES 2026 is where the world's boldest innovators come together to shape what's next," said Fabrizio. "From visionary keynotes to breakthrough product debuts, CES brings together the biggest names in technology, entertainment, and global business. It's where bold ideas gain momentum and the future of tech is discussed at more than 400 conference sessions featuring more than 1300 speakers."

Great Minds Sessions

Speakers featured in the Great Minds series include C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more:

Always On: How Continuous Health Data is Transforming Care January 7, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring Ami Bhatt, Chief Innovation Officer, American College of Cardiology; Jake Leach, President and CEO, Dexcom; Lucienne Ide, CEO, Rimidi; and Tom Hale, CEO, ŌURA

Redefining the Business of Sport January 7, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring Casey Wasserman, Chairman & CEO and President & Chairperson, Wasserman and LA28 and Michael Kassan Founder & CEO, 3C Ventures

The Future of Computing January 7, 2:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe; Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm; and Samuel Chang, SVP & Division President of Consumer PC Solutions, HP Inc.

Back to the Future: Tech's Nostalgic Revolution January 7, 3:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six & Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit and Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril

Driving Tomorrow: Democratizing the Future of Software Defined Vehicle Technology January 7, 4:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring Doug Field, Chief EVs, Digital and Design Officer, Ford Motor Company

Game Changers: Transforming the Live Sports Experience January 8, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232 Featuring George Hanna, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, LA Clippers; Kat Harwood, US Sports Leader, Deloitte; and Matt Fleckenstein, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Genius Sports

The New Blueprint: Spatial Computing Meets Home Improvement January 8, 2:00 PM, LVCC West Hall W232 Featuring Seemantini Godbole, EVP, CIDO, Lowe's

Bridging the Opportunity Gap for Underserved Populations January 8, 3:00 PM, LVCC West Hall W232 Featuring Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA; Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer, Paralyzed Veterans of America; Claire Casey, President, AARP Foundation; Gretchen Littlefield, Chief Executive Officer, Moore; and Jacquelyn Puente, Chairwoman, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce



Top Conference Programming

CES 2026 will cover the what's next in tech and debut new conference tracks focused on manufacturing , wearables and women's health .

Accessibility

Voices of Accessibility: A C-Suite View on Progress & Innovation January 6, 1:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302

New Era of Access: Enhancing Assistive Tech with AI January 6, 2:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302

Real Users, Real Impact: Designing for Accessibility January 6, 3:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302



AI and Robotics

Future-Ready: Shaping the Workforce in the AI Era January 5, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W219

All In on AI: Betting on the Power of Next-Gen Chips January 5, 4:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W219

The Edge Awakens: Why Agentic AI Will Reshape Everything January 6, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W218

Not Quite Human: How Humanoids Are Changing Work and Home Life January 7, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W219



CES Creator Stage

The CES Creator Space will feature three days of programming designed to help creators hone their craft. The expanded Creator Stage is open to all CES attendees.

State of the Creator Economy January 6, 10:30 AM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage

Partnering with Purpose: Building Long-Term Brand Relationships January 6, 2:15 PM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage

What Metrics for Success Will Look Like in 2026 January 7, 2:15 PM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage



CES Foundry

The new CES Foundry will deliver compelling AI and quantum content through panels, fireside chats and thought leader conversations, including:

From Concept to Reality: Creatives Using AI to Bring Big Ideas to Life January 7, 9:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage

America's AI Future: A Fireside Chat with Michael Kratsios, the President's Science and Technology Advisor, with Fabrizio January 7, 11:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage

Fireside Chat – AI at Scale and the World's Largest Retailer January 7, 1:30 PM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage

Real Returns on AI: Finding the Next Big Winners January 8, 9:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage



C Space®

Beyond the Algorithm: Gen Z's New Digital Habits January 5, 2:00 PM, ARIA, Mariposa 5

Seamless Ecosystems, Personalized Experiences: The Next Era of Retail January 6, 10:00 AM, ARIA, Mariposa 5

More Than a Game: Sports Venues as Culture Hubs January 6, 3:00 PM, ARIA, Joshua 8



Digital Health

Real Users, Real Impact: Designing For Accessibility January 6, 3:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302

Agentic AI in Health Care: Beyond the Hype January 7, 2:00 PM, Venetian, Marcello 4404

Next-Gen Diagnostics: A New Era of Early Detection January 8, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404

Quantum Leap: Computing's Next Frontier in Health January 8, 4:00 PM , Marcello 4404



Energy

Smart Energy: Consumer Demand & ROI January 6, 10:00 AM, Lando 4304

Investing in the Energy Transition January 8, 9:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257

Smarter Grids: Powering Sustainable, Reliable Data Centers January 8, 10:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257

Power Shift: The Future of Energy January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257



Enterprise

Supercharge Your Business with Agentic AI: Real Results, Real Impact January 5, 2-2:40PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219

Beyond the Buzz: Smarter AI Tools for Smarter Enterprises

January 5, 3-3:40PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219 Connected Communities: How AI Powers the Next Era of Innovation January 6, 1-1:40PM, LVCC, North Hall, N261

The XR Edge: Driving Business Innovation with Spatial Computing January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W218



Innovation Policy Summit

CES gathers policymakers from across the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including privacy, trade, competition, and more. More than 200 international, federal, state, and local government officials and staff participate in the Leaders in Technology Program and attend the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS) at CES.

Innovation without Borders: The Global Policy Frontier January 6, 11:00 AM, LVCC, N258

Innovating Health: Policy for a Tech-Driven Future January 6, 2:20 PM LVCC, N258

Competing in a Trade-Disputed World January 7, 9:00 AM, LVCC, N258

Road Rules: Governing the Global Shift to Autonomy January 7, 3:40 PM, LVCC, N258

Fireside Chats with Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson and Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232

Senate Perspectives on Emerging Tech Policy January 9, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232 Featuring U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (MN); Ben Ray Luján (NM), Gary C. Peters (MI), and Jacky Rosen (NV)



Manufacturing

Charting the Future: Manufacturing, Innovation, and America's Competitive Edge January 7, 3:15 PM, LVCC, North, N261

Building Skills & Talent for the Next Era of Manufacturing January 7, 3:35 PM, LVCC, North, N261

Made Here: Rethinking Manufacturing in a Shifting Global Landscape January 7, 4:00 PM, LVCC, North, N261



Mobility

Automotive AI – Unleashing New Possibilities & Experiences January 6, 9:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W219

Micromobility: Making the Last Mile Accessible January 6, 3:00 PM, LVCC, North Hall, N261

The Road Ahead: How Connected Cars are Shaping the Future January 7, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219

Rise of the AgBot: Drones, Self-Driving Tractors and Farming Robots January 8, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W218

Plus, the Mobility Stage , presented by Bosch programming

Research Summit

Learn about consumer and enterprise trends across verticals.

Transforming Industries with Physical AI, presented by McKinsey January 5, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232

Blueprint of Innovation: The Tech Shaping Tomorrow, presented by Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq January 5, 2:00 PM, LVCC, W232

Is the Car of the Future Just Another Consumer Device?, presented by Omdia January 6, 2:00 PM, LVCC, W232

Strategies for Driving Demand in the Consumer Technology Market, presented by Circana January 6, 3:00 PM, LVCC, W232



Wearables

AI-Powered Wearables January 8, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302

Fashion Meets Function: The Next Generation of Smart Apparel January 8, 10:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302

Body-Based Tech January 8, 11:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302



Women's Health

Innovating for Women's Health: Closing Gaps to unlock $100B Market, presented by BCG January 6, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404

Designing Health Tech for Women: Ending Default Male AI, presented by K'ept Health January 6, 9:55 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404

The GLP-1 Effect: Women Shaping the Future of Health, presented by PwC January 6, 10:50 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404



Celebrity and Guest Appearances

Celebrities, sports legends, musicians, film, and television stars will be on the CES stage and throughout the show discussing and experiencing the latest innovations.

Experience the CES Show Floor

See the latest tech innovation from global brands, including first-time exhibitors such as DataMatica, Fanatics, Gruner AG, IKEA, JATCO, Marriott International, Mentagraph, MICROIP, Mobilus, Truly, and Virinco.

LVCC Central Hall

Showcasing the latest innovation around the home and immersive entertainment - the central hub for customized, in-home entertainment, and living. Central Hall is also home of the CES Creator Stage and America250 airstream will be in the Central Hall Grand Lobby. Exhibitor Examples: bHaptics Inc., Bosch, Dreame Innovation Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, Even Realities, HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc., Hisense Visual Technology Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, OpenWorkspace, Panasonic, Shokz, TCL Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, XREAL



LVCC North Hall

North Hall is where enterprise meets innovation. Experience how tech works together to support our daily lives now and in the future across smart communities, IoT, AI, robotics, and more. Exhibitor Examples: 3M, AC Future, ANELLO Photonics, Corning Incorporated, DEEPX, Dassault Systemes Americas Corp., Flint Paper Battery, Hitachi, Intbot, Siemens, Vasco Electronics, WePower Technologies, Wisdomain



LVCC South Hall

South Hall is where accessories, Design & Source and cutting-edge products come to life to improve how we live and work. Exhibitor Examples: BuzzTV, Denvix, KraftGeek, Nomatic, Radioshack USA LLC



LVCC West Hall

Experience the entire ecosystem of mobility at CES — from passenger and self-driving cars to construction, agriculture, boating, and advanced air travel. Exhibitor Examples: Amazon for Automotive, Brunswick Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan, Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis, John Deere, Kubota North America, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Qualcomm, Verge Next, Waymo



C Space® at ARIA, Cosmopolitan, and Vdara

Where the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms, and content creators meet to forge deals, explore trends, and unveil the latest technologies reshaping the industry. Exhibitor Examples: Amazon Prime Video, Criteo, Disney Advertising Sales LLC, Genius Sports, Fanatics, Havas, Marriott International, Meta, Netflix, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Reddit Inc., Roku, Inc., SiriusXM, Snap Inc., The Trade Desk, Inc., Uber, X



The Venetian

The home of smart living, including digital health, smart home, energy management, security, education, lifestyle, and food tech. Exhibitor Examples: AARP, Humetrix, Kolmar Korea, Midea Electric Trading (Singapore) Co Pte Ltd, Pawport, Pretika Corporation, RingConn LLC, Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Limited, Venous Eyewear Co., Ltd., Vivoo, Wacaco, Withings The Venetian is also home to the CES Innovation Awards Showcase – explore select winning products in person. The next round of embargo award honorees will be posted on January 4 .



Eureka Park at The Venetian

The startup hub of CES, home to startups from around the globe. Exhibitor Examples: Global pavilions and emerging companies from European Innovation Council (EIC), France, Hong Kong, Italy, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, the U.S., and others from around the world. Dephy, LV Energy, myolab.ai, omi, SunLED Life Science B.V.



Fontainebleau

CES Foundry is the new destination for global innovators to come together and solve with AI and quantum. Taking place January 7-8, CES Foundry will feature innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, media and industry leaders for live demos, networking, and immersive content. The CES Foundry programming will culminate in a special segment exploring the future of intelligent entertainment, followed by the CES Foundry Celebration Event, presented by IBM, JobsOhio, Vector, and Washington D.C., for high-impact networking. It is open to all with a CES badge on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 PM. Example Sponsored Sessions from: AMD, Bosch, Brunswick Corporation, DEEPX, Deloitte Services LP, EY, HERE Technologies, Hitachi, NVIDIA Corporation, PwC, Vector Displays from: Aina Tech Inc., Agility Robotics, Coactive AI, D-Wave Quantum, Gravitas Technologies & Solutions, Monks, Tensor, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing Inc., SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc., Zebra Technologies Foundry Demos from: D-Wave Quantum, IBM, Monks, SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc., and Quantum Computing Inc.



To search for CES exhibiting companies – by product category, keyword, or country – visit the Exhibitor Directory.

Media Days

Hear from dozens of the world's biggest brands breaking news at two days of media-only events, January 4-5 at Mandalay Bay, including CES Unveiled and CES Tech Trends to Watch .

CES 2026 Tech Trends to Watch – Hear the top trends at CES 2026 and beyond –Sunday, January 4, 3:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside C

– Hear the top trends at CES 2026 and beyond –Sunday, January 4, 3:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside C CES Unveiled Las Vegas – The Official Media Event of CES 2026 with innovative product previews – Sunday, January 4, 4:00-7:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Exhibit Hall

– The Official Media Event of CES 2026 with innovative product previews – Sunday, January 4, 4:00-7:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Exhibit Hall Press Conferences – Major brands will make announcements, including Bosch, Doosan Bobcat, Geely Auto, Hisense, Hyundai Motor Company, LG Electronics, Sony Honda Mobility Inc., and The LEGO Group – January 5, Mandalay Bay

Media Resources

Visit the CES Media Resources for access to:

Media Room Hours and Locations

Shuttle Bus Information

B-Roll

CES Photo Gallery

For the latest news and information, visit CES.tech . Register for CES 2026 here .

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

