WHAT NOT TO MISS AT CES 2026

News provided byConsumer Technology Association
03 Jan, 2026, 03:27 CST
Innovators Show Up for the World's Most Powerful Tech Event Returning to Las Vegas January 6-9
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event, returns to Las Vegas, January 6-9, bringing together global companies, innovative startups, industry executives, global media, and government leaders to experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges.
"CES 2026 is where innovators show up – to connect, forge partnerships, and do business on a global scale," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES. "All signs point to a phenomenal CES with thousands of exhibitors, a record 3600+ Innovation Award submissions, and innovation across 13 venues and 2.6M net square feet. This is an exciting time for innovation and CES 2026 will have the latest tech in AI, robotics, digital health, mobility, enterprise, energy, immersive entertainment, accessibility, and more."
Innovators Show Up to Experience CES 2026
- CES Accessibility Stage, powered by Verizon Accessibility – Making its debut at the Venetian during CES 2026, the stage will feature three days of content highlighting accessible tech like smart glasses, robotics, and voice-activated home assistants.
- CES Creator Space – Now open to all CES attendees in the LVCC Central Hall to learn more about the creator economy.
- CES Foundry – Located at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, CES Foundry is a new destination uniting innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media to explore how AI and quantum technologies are defining the next era of innovation.
CES Resources
- CES App – Plan for and navigate CES 2026 with the official show app. Search "CES App" in your app store. This year's app features a new AI chatbot, transportation updates, translations for select sessions, and "Attendee Connect" to share contact information with one another via a secure QR code.
- CES Tech Talk – Download and listen for the top trends expected at CES 2026.
Top Trends
- AI: Expect more AI agents, digital twins, and AI on devices to enhance productivity, customer experiences, and medical advancements.
- Exhibitor Examples: Aizip, AMD, DEEPX, LG Electronics, MAUM.AI, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA, PERCIVAI, Persona AI, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Inc., SoundHound AI, XREAL
- Digital Health: From AI-driven precision medicine to the rise of wearables and telehealth, CES will convene the entire health ecosystem to drive the next wave of digital health breakthroughs.
- Exhibitor Examples: AARP, Abbott, Ceragem Co., Ltd., Cosmo Robotics Co., Ltd., Earflo Inc., GARMIN International Inc., Humetrix, Myant Corp., Renpho, ResMed, Tombot, Inc., Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Limited, VibeBrux, Vivoo, Withings
- Energy: With the growth of high-power demand technologies like AI, quantum, and cloud, we need to create more energy. CES will showcase solar, wind power, nuclear, and other alternatives.
- Exhibitor Examples: 3M, Clarios, ENEOS Corporation, Flint Paper Battery, Hitachi, Jackery Inc., Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Panasonic, WePower Technologies
- Enterprise: Enterprise tech will transform the way businesses enhance productivity, ensure safety, and secure their systems.
- Exhibitor Examples: Amazon, Google LLC, MetaVu, Microsoft, Siemens, Vuzix Corporation, Wisdomain
- Mobility: CES will showcase mobility across air, land, and sea with the latest innovation across the agricultural, auto, construction, industrial, and marine tech sectors. Innovation will focus on automation, connectivity, and energy.
- Exhibitor Examples: AUMOVIO Systems, Inc., BMW of North America, LLC, Bosch, Brunswick Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan, Hyundai Motor Company, John Deere, Kubota North America, Oshkosh Corporation, Sony Honda Mobility, Inc., Tensor Auto Inc., Valeo, Waymo, Zoox
- Robotics: Robotics improve efficiency, safety, and accessibility across industries, making homes smarter, enhancing agricultural production, and improving safety and operations in factories.
- Exhibitor Examples: Auria Robotics Inc., Booster Robotics Technology Co. Ltd, Doosan, Dreame Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., IntBot, Richtech Robotics, Sweet Robo LLC, Tombot, Inc., VenHub Global, WIRobotics, YuShu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree)
Must-See Keynotes
- Monday, January 5
- AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, 6:30 PM, The Venetian
- Tuesday, January 6
- CTA Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro and CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio, 8:30 AM, The Venetian
- Siemens President and CEO Dr. Roland Busch, 8:30 AM, The Venetian
- Guest speakers include:
- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS)'s Bob Mumgaard
- Microsoft's Jay Parikh
- NVIDIA's Jensen Huang
- PepsiCo's Athina Kanioura
- Guest speakers include:
- Havas CEO and Chairman and Vivendi Chairman Yannick Bolloré, 11:00 AM, ARIA
- All-In Interview Featuring McKinsey and General Catalyst, 2:00 PM, The Venetian
- Live taping of All-In featuring Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company; Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst; and Jason Calacanis, Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and Co-Host of the All-In podcast
- Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, 5:00 PM, Sphere
- This keynote will have a different ticketing process and venue policies than other keynotes. For more information, visit CES.tech.
- Guest speakers include:
- AMD's Dr. Lisa Su
- FIFA's Gianni Infantino
- Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan
- NVIDIA's Jensen Huang
- Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon
- and more.
- Wednesday, January 7
- Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed, 9:00 AM, The Venetian
- ŌURA CEO Tom Hale, Leaders in Technology Dinner *invite only
"CES 2026 is where the world's boldest innovators come together to shape what's next," said Fabrizio. "From visionary keynotes to breakthrough product debuts, CES brings together the biggest names in technology, entertainment, and global business. It's where bold ideas gain momentum and the future of tech is discussed at more than 400 conference sessions featuring more than 1300 speakers."
Speakers featured in the Great Minds series include C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more:
- Always On: How Continuous Health Data is Transforming Care
- January 7, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring Ami Bhatt, Chief Innovation Officer, American College of Cardiology; Jake Leach, President and CEO, Dexcom; Lucienne Ide, CEO, Rimidi; and Tom Hale, CEO, ŌURA
- Redefining the Business of Sport
- January 7, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring Casey Wasserman, Chairman & CEO and President & Chairperson, Wasserman and LA28 and Michael Kassan
- Founder & CEO, 3C Ventures
- The Future of Computing
- January 7, 2:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe; Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm; and Samuel Chang, SVP & Division President of Consumer PC Solutions, HP Inc.
- Back to the Future: Tech's Nostalgic Revolution
- January 7, 3:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six & Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit and Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril
- Driving Tomorrow: Democratizing the Future of Software Defined Vehicle Technology
- January 7, 4:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring Doug Field, Chief EVs, Digital and Design Officer, Ford Motor Company
- Game Changers: Transforming the Live Sports Experience
- January 8, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W232
- Featuring George Hanna, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, LA Clippers; Kat Harwood, US Sports Leader, Deloitte; and Matt Fleckenstein, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Genius Sports
- The New Blueprint: Spatial Computing Meets Home Improvement
- January 8, 2:00 PM, LVCC West Hall W232
- Featuring Seemantini Godbole, EVP, CIDO, Lowe's
- Bridging the Opportunity Gap for Underserved Populations
- January 8, 3:00 PM, LVCC West Hall W232
- Featuring Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA; Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer, Paralyzed Veterans of America; Claire Casey, President, AARP Foundation; Gretchen Littlefield, Chief Executive Officer, Moore; and Jacquelyn Puente, Chairwoman, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
-
Top Conference Programming
CES 2026 will cover the what's next in tech and debut new conference tracks focused on manufacturing, wearables and women's health.
- Voices of Accessibility: A C-Suite View on Progress & Innovation
- January 6, 1:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- New Era of Access: Enhancing Assistive Tech with AI
- January 6, 2:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Real Users, Real Impact: Designing for Accessibility
- January 6, 3:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Future-Ready: Shaping the Workforce in the AI Era
- January 5, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W219
- All In on AI: Betting on the Power of Next-Gen Chips
- January 5, 4:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall W219
- The Edge Awakens: Why Agentic AI Will Reshape Everything
- January 6, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W218
- Not Quite Human: How Humanoids Are Changing Work and Home Life
- January 7, 10:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall W219
CES Creator Stage
The CES Creator Space will feature three days of programming designed to help creators hone their craft. The expanded Creator Stage is open to all CES attendees.
- State of the Creator Economy
- January 6, 10:30 AM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage
- Partnering with Purpose: Building Long-Term Brand Relationships
- January 6, 2:15 PM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage
- What Metrics for Success Will Look Like in 2026
- January 7, 2:15 PM, LVCC, Central Hall, CES Creator Stage
CES Foundry
The new CES Foundry will deliver compelling AI and quantum content through panels, fireside chats and thought leader conversations, including:
- From Concept to Reality: Creatives Using AI to Bring Big Ideas to Life
- January 7, 9:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage
- America's AI Future: A Fireside Chat with Michael Kratsios, the President's Science and Technology Advisor, with Fabrizio
- January 7, 11:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage
- Fireside Chat – AI at Scale and the World's Largest Retailer
- January 7, 1:30 PM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage
- Real Returns on AI: Finding the Next Big Winners
- January 8, 9:30 AM, Fontainebleau, Azure Ballroom, Breakthrough Stage
- Beyond the Algorithm: Gen Z's New Digital Habits
- January 5, 2:00 PM, ARIA, Mariposa 5
- Seamless Ecosystems, Personalized Experiences: The Next Era of Retail
- January 6, 10:00 AM, ARIA, Mariposa 5
- More Than a Game: Sports Venues as Culture Hubs
- January 6, 3:00 PM, ARIA, Joshua 8
- Real Users, Real Impact: Designing For Accessibility
- January 6, 3:00 PM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Agentic AI in Health Care: Beyond the Hype
- January 7, 2:00 PM, Venetian, Marcello 4404
- Next-Gen Diagnostics: A New Era of Early Detection
- January 8, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404
- Quantum Leap: Computing's Next Frontier in Health
- January 8, 4:00 PM , Marcello 4404
- Smart Energy: Consumer Demand & ROI
- January 6, 10:00 AM, Lando 4304
- Investing in the Energy Transition
- January 8, 9:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257
- Smarter Grids: Powering Sustainable, Reliable Data Centers
- January 8, 10:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257
- Power Shift: The Future of Energy
- January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, North Hall, N257
- Supercharge Your Business with Agentic AI: Real Results, Real Impact
- January 5, 2-2:40PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219
- Beyond the Buzz: Smarter AI Tools for Smarter Enterprises
-
- January 5, 3-3:40PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219
- Connected Communities: How AI Powers the Next Era of Innovation January 6, 1-1:40PM, LVCC, North Hall, N261
- The XR Edge: Driving Business Innovation with Spatial Computing
- January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W218
Innovation Policy Summit
CES gathers policymakers from across the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including privacy, trade, competition, and more. More than 200 international, federal, state, and local government officials and staff participate in the Leaders in Technology Program and attend the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS) at CES.
- Innovation without Borders: The Global Policy Frontier
- January 6, 11:00 AM, LVCC, N258
- Innovating Health: Policy for a Tech-Driven Future
- January 6, 2:20 PM LVCC, N258
- Competing in a Trade-Disputed World
- January 7, 9:00 AM, LVCC, N258
- Road Rules: Governing the Global Shift to Autonomy
- January 7, 3:40 PM, LVCC, N258
- Fireside Chats with Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson and Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr
- January 8, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232
- Senate Perspectives on Emerging Tech Policy
- January 9, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232
- Featuring U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (MN); Ben Ray Luján (NM), Gary C. Peters (MI), and Jacky Rosen (NV)
- Charting the Future: Manufacturing, Innovation, and America's Competitive Edge
- January 7, 3:15 PM, LVCC, North, N261
- Building Skills & Talent for the Next Era of Manufacturing
- January 7, 3:35 PM, LVCC, North, N261
- Made Here: Rethinking Manufacturing in a Shifting Global Landscape
- January 7, 4:00 PM, LVCC, North, N261
- Automotive AI – Unleashing New Possibilities & Experiences
- January 6, 9:00 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W219
- Micromobility: Making the Last Mile Accessible
- January 6, 3:00 PM, LVCC, North Hall, N261
- The Road Ahead: How Connected Cars are Shaping the Future
- January 7, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W219
- Rise of the AgBot: Drones, Self-Driving Tractors and Farming Robots
- January 8, 1:00 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W218
- Plus, the Mobility Stage, presented by Bosch programming
Research Summit
Learn about consumer and enterprise trends across verticals.
- Transforming Industries with Physical AI, presented by McKinsey
- January 5, 11:00 AM, LVCC, W232
- Blueprint of Innovation: The Tech Shaping Tomorrow, presented by Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq
- January 5, 2:00 PM, LVCC, W232
- Is the Car of the Future Just Another Consumer Device?, presented by Omdia
- January 6, 2:00 PM, LVCC, W232
- Strategies for Driving Demand in the Consumer Technology Market, presented by Circana
- January 6, 3:00 PM, LVCC, W232
- AI-Powered Wearables
- January 8, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Fashion Meets Function: The Next Generation of Smart Apparel
- January 8, 10:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Body-Based Tech
- January 8, 11:00 AM, Venetian, Lando 4302
- Innovating for Women's Health: Closing Gaps to unlock $100B Market, presented by BCG
- January 6, 9:00 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404
- Designing Health Tech for Women: Ending Default Male AI, presented by K'ept Health
- January 6, 9:55 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404
- The GLP-1 Effect: Women Shaping the Future of Health, presented by PwC
- January 6, 10:50 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404
Celebrity and Guest Appearances
Celebrities, sports legends, musicians, film, and television stars will be on the CES stage and throughout the show discussing and experiencing the latest innovations.
Experience the CES Show Floor
See the latest tech innovation from global brands, including first-time exhibitors such as DataMatica, Fanatics, Gruner AG, IKEA, JATCO, Marriott International, Mentagraph, MICROIP, Mobilus, Truly, and Virinco.
LVCC Central Hall
- Showcasing the latest innovation around the home and immersive entertainment - the central hub for customized, in-home entertainment, and living. Central Hall is also home of the CES Creator Stage and America250 airstream will be in the Central Hall Grand Lobby.
- Exhibitor Examples: bHaptics Inc., Bosch, Dreame Innovation Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, Even Realities, HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc., Hisense Visual Technology Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, OpenWorkspace, Panasonic, Shokz, TCL Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, XREAL
LVCC North Hall
- North Hall is where enterprise meets innovation. Experience how tech works together to support our daily lives now and in the future across smart communities, IoT, AI, robotics, and more.
- Exhibitor Examples: 3M, AC Future, ANELLO Photonics, Corning Incorporated, DEEPX, Dassault Systemes Americas Corp., Flint Paper Battery, Hitachi, Intbot, Siemens, Vasco Electronics, WePower Technologies, Wisdomain
LVCC South Hall
- South Hall is where accessories, Design & Source and cutting-edge products come to life to improve how we live and work.
- Exhibitor Examples: BuzzTV, Denvix, KraftGeek, Nomatic, Radioshack USA LLC
LVCC West Hall
- Experience the entire ecosystem of mobility at CES — from passenger and self-driving cars to construction, agriculture, boating, and advanced air travel.
- Exhibitor Examples: Amazon for Automotive, Brunswick Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan, Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis, John Deere, Kubota North America, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Qualcomm, Verge Next, Waymo
C Space® at ARIA, Cosmopolitan, and Vdara
- Where the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms, and content creators meet to forge deals, explore trends, and unveil the latest technologies reshaping the industry.
- Exhibitor Examples: Amazon Prime Video, Criteo, Disney Advertising Sales LLC, Genius Sports, Fanatics, Havas, Marriott International, Meta, Netflix, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Reddit Inc., Roku, Inc., SiriusXM, Snap Inc., The Trade Desk, Inc., Uber, X
The Venetian
- The home of smart living, including digital health, smart home, energy management, security, education, lifestyle, and food tech.
- Exhibitor Examples: AARP, Humetrix, Kolmar Korea, Midea Electric Trading (Singapore) Co Pte Ltd, Pawport, Pretika Corporation, RingConn LLC, Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Limited, Venous Eyewear Co., Ltd., Vivoo, Wacaco, Withings
- The Venetian is also home to the CES Innovation Awards Showcase – explore select winning products in person. The next round of embargo award honorees will be posted on January 4.
Eureka Park at The Venetian
- The startup hub of CES, home to startups from around the globe.
- Exhibitor Examples: Global pavilions and emerging companies from European Innovation Council (EIC), France, Hong Kong, Italy, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, the U.S., and others from around the world. Dephy, LV Energy, myolab.ai, omi, SunLED Life Science B.V.
Fontainebleau
- CES Foundry is the new destination for global innovators to come together and solve with AI and quantum. Taking place January 7-8, CES Foundry will feature innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, media and industry leaders for live demos, networking, and immersive content. The CES Foundry programming will culminate in a special segment exploring the future of intelligent entertainment, followed by the CES Foundry Celebration Event, presented by IBM, JobsOhio, Vector, and Washington D.C., for high-impact networking. It is open to all with a CES badge on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 PM.
- Example Sponsored Sessions from: AMD, Bosch, Brunswick Corporation, DEEPX, Deloitte Services LP, EY, HERE Technologies, Hitachi, NVIDIA Corporation, PwC, Vector
- Displays from: Aina Tech Inc., Agility Robotics, Coactive AI, D-Wave Quantum, Gravitas Technologies & Solutions, Monks, Tensor, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing Inc., SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc., Zebra Technologies
- Foundry Demos from: D-Wave Quantum, IBM, Monks, SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc., and Quantum Computing Inc.
To search for CES exhibiting companies – by product category, keyword, or country – visit the Exhibitor Directory.
Media Days
Hear from dozens of the world's biggest brands breaking news at two days of media-only events, January 4-5 at Mandalay Bay, including CES Unveiled and CES Tech Trends to Watch.
- CES 2026 Tech Trends to Watch – Hear the top trends at CES 2026 and beyond –Sunday, January 4, 3:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside C
- CES Unveiled Las Vegas – The Official Media Event of CES 2026 with innovative product previews – Sunday, January 4, 4:00-7:00 PM, Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Exhibit Hall
- Press Conferences – Major brands will make announcements, including Bosch, Doosan Bobcat, Geely Auto, Hisense, Hyundai Motor Company, LG Electronics, Sony Honda Mobility Inc., and The LEGO Group – January 5, Mandalay Bay
Media Resources
Visit the CES Media Resources for access to:
- Media Room Hours and Locations
- Shuttle Bus Information
- B-Roll
- CES Photo Gallery
For the latest news and information, visit CES.tech. Register for CES 2026 here.
About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.
About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
SOURCE Consumer Technology Association
Share this article