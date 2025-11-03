World Internet of Things Exposition 2025 Held in Wuxi

Exploring the infinite frontiers of an intelligent connected world

WUXI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Internet of Things Exposition (WIoT) 2025, themed "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Frontiers", took place in Wuxi from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

The opening ceremony featured the launch of two key Jiangsu provincial initiatives: the Key Laboratory of MEMS Sensor and ASIC Manufacturing Technology and the Industrial Internet Platform Enablement Center. At the same time, several important reports were released and project outcomes were announced, including the Top 10 IoT Trend Insights 2025 and the citywide pilot outcomes of the 5G-Advanced "Four-Integration" connected mobility initiative (integrating vehicles, roads, cloud, and network). Together, these efforts brought together global industry leaders and cutting-edge insights, setting the course for deeper IoT–AI integration and accelerating digital transformation across sectors.

A flagship awards program recognizing breakthrough IoT technologies, applications, and models drew strong participation from innovators and organizations across the IoT ecosystem. This year's competition expanded to include both core tracks—Smart Sensors, Advanced Communications, Embodied Intelligence & Intelligent Connected Vehicles, and Industrial Internet—and emerging fields such as Satellite Internet and Quantum Sensing. From a pool of more than 800 global submissions, 50 projects were recognized, including 10 Gold Award winners announced during the ceremony.

WIoT 2025 brought together an outstanding lineup of experts and business leaders renowned for their forward-looking research and practical exploration in the IoT field, who delivered keynote sessions on key topics such as AI, satellite IoT, and brain-computer interfaces. Among the speakers was Zhang Yaqin, Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Dean of the Institute for AI Industry Research (AIR) at Tsinghua University.

Building on its established market-oriented organizing approach, WIoT 2025 continued to emphasize collaboration and innovation at the intersection of AI and IoT. The Expo highlighted a global perspective, professional expertise, executive-level dialogue, and real-world industry application. Through a comprehensive program featuring an opening ceremony, seven themed forums, an industry exhibition, a flagship awards competition, and 16 ecosystem events, it brought together international expertise and industry resources to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth across the IoT sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811150/image_5015371_32360230.jpg