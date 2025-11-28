Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese tin industry giant to expand global presence with innovative endeavors

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest China-situated refined tin producer Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Co., Ltd. is revving up its paces to delve deeper into global tin market with innovation-led growth now.

After the century-old efforts, the Chinese tin industry giant has built up a complete industrial chain that covers mining, processing, smelting, tin materials, tin chemicals and related recycling, making it the world's largest refined tin producer in past two decades.

Photo shows a panoramic view of the tin industry branch under Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Co., Ltd. (Source: Yunnan Tin Group (Holding) Co., Ltd.)

Nowadays, the company's products and materials are widely used in aviation, 5G communication, PV batteries, and semiconductor chips, enabling it to seize a solid foothold in global tin industry.

During 2021-2025, the company established the "4+2" industrial pattern where non-ferrous metal raw materials, supply chain and logistics, new materials and deep processing, and asset management and supporting industries co-pillared its core business together with sci-tech innovation and talent cultivation platforms.

Sun Yong, chairman of Yunnan Tin Group said that such an industrial pattern not only fortified the company's existing advantages, but also laid a solid foundation for future-oriented fields. Since 2021, the company has incubated 17 more state- and provincial-level innovation platforms and entities.

A wide array of innovative technologies were thus born, including those breaking bottlenecks in high-end solder, soldering flux, ITO target materials, and high-purity materials for semiconductors.

For the next five years, Yunnan Tin Group has pinned down a development blueprint under which a special campaign to sharpen its competitiveness in mid- and high-end materials sector will be carried out, noted Sun.

Instead of separated breakthroughs, the company is aiming for systematic advantages and currently is shifting towards innovation-led value creation, according to Sun.

In the new era, leveraging a global prospective to win the future, participating in the Belt and Road cooperation and expediting the international drive are all efforts made by Yunnan Tin Group to expand global presence.

Sun outlined priorities of three aspects in this regard, namely opening-featuring cooperation to establish a globalized industrial layout, adherence to green development including developing green mines, clean production and circular economy, and quality-prioritized brand image.

With clear objectives and products of premium quality, Yunnan Tin Group is determined to be a leading comprehensive solutions provider for global tin and indium industries, Sun added.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348509.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833987/19380375e154471ca1085b40d4308434.jpg