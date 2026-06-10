Zoomlion's Humanoid Robot Z01 Shines at KOMATEK 2026, Showcasing Advances in Embodied AI and Industrial Robotics

ISTANBUL, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") attracted widespread attention at KOMATEK 2026 in Istanbul with the appearance of its humanoid robot Z01. Alongside more than 40 high-end construction machinery exhibits that secured orders exceeding RMB 1 billion, Z01 emerged as one of the event's most talked-about attractions.

Zoomlion's Humanoid Robot Z01 performed a Tai Chi routine, drawing large crowds and extensive visitor engagement at KOMATEK 2026 in Istanbul.

Designed for industrial collaboration, intelligent guidance, and educational applications, the bipedal humanoid robot demonstrated coordinated movement and precise operational capabilities throughout the exhibition. During a live demonstration, Z01 performed a Tai Chi routine, showcasing advanced motion control, dynamic balance, and human-robot interaction capabilities, drawing large crowds of visitors.

The debut of Z01 highlights Zoomlion's growing commitment to embodied AI, with embodied AI robots and related emerging industries forming the company's third growth curve.

Zoomlion possesses significant advantages in embodied intelligence development. As one of the earliest companies in China's construction machinery industry to invest in industrial IoT technologies, the company has built a strong digital foundation through Zvalley, its AI-powered industrial internet subsidiary, which is supported by nearly 1,300 technical and R&D professionals.

Since 2024, Zoomlion has accelerated the development of embodied AI technologies through its integrated hardware-software innovation capabilities. The company has established a comprehensive technology framework covering robot hardware, core components, decision-making and motion-control systems, and software ecosystems. At the same time, the integration of AI and robotics technologies is helping drive the intelligent transformation of Zoomlion's construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment businesses.

By the end of 2025, Zoomlion had developed eight embodied AI robot prototypes across four major categories, creating a diversified product portfolio that includes humanoid and wheeled robots. Leveraging the company's extensive industrial environments, these robots have been validated in real-world applications at Zoomlion Smart City, including logistics handling, factory inspection, loading and unloading, pre-assembly, and quality inspection. These deployments have provided valuable operational data and experience for future large-scale commercialization.

Earlier this year at Hannover Messe 2026, Zoomlion showcased Robot Ops, its embodied AI development platform, and demonstrated collaborative operations involving humanoid and logistics robots. The event highlighted the company's progress in moving embodied AI from laboratory research to practical, industrial-grade applications, emphasizing real-world adaptability, autonomous decision-making, and multi-robot collaboration.

Today, embodied AI robots are already being utilized across multiple manufacturing processes within Zoomlion Smart City. Zoomlion is committed to developing embodied intelligence with an industrial mindset, focusing on real-world scenarios and building capabilities from the ground up. By establishing a robust industrial data system for embodied AI and advancing engineering-oriented robot design and manufacturing, the company is steadily laying the foundation for the large-scale deployment of embodied intelligence technologies across industries.

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