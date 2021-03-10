$ 190 Million Growth in Global Agricultural Grow Bags Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Dutch Plantin BV and FibreDust LLC among others | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Agricultural Grow Bags Market Analysis Report by Material (Polythene and Fabric), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70022

The agricultural grow bags market is driven by the increased use of double-layered agricultural grow bags. In addition, improvements in precision irrigation systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the agricultural grow bags market.

Double-layered agricultural grow bags have two layers of the growing medium. It was introduced by Dutch Plantin in 2015. One layer contains coir and the other layer contains chips. The coir layer allows roots to spread horizontally, while the chips layer provides better drainage. The combination also removes excess water and allows air retention. This is crucial for plant growth, especially in the early growth phase. Such benefits are increasing the demand for double-layered agricultural grow bags, thereby driving the market growth.

Major Five Agricultural Grow Bags Companies:



Bloem LLC

Bloem LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers bags to grow all sorts of plants, from vegetables to herbs, to fruits, to vining crops. Some of these products include Classic Bag, Herb Planter, Raised Bed Planter, and Strawberry Planter.

Dolphin Plastics

Dolphin Plastics operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers horticultural grade poly bags, sheets, and sleeves of the highest quality standards. The company also offers custom-designed planter bags of all sizes and specifications.

Dutch Plantin BV

Dutch Plantin BV operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers slabs and open-top bags made of coco chips and sieved coco pith which is 100% organic, having excellent moisture-retaining properties.

FibreDust LLC

FibreDust LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers 3 and 5 Gallon Pre-Filled Coir Grow Bags and True Blue Blueberry Grow bags formulated specifically for commercial blueberry production.

JIFFY GROUP

JIFFY GROUP operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various rectangular or bag-shaped configurations, with different substrate recipe options - High Yield, Husk Chip, and 50-50. The bags are available in a wide range with or without pre-cut planting and drainage holes.

Agricultural Grow Bags Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Polythene - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fabric - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural Grow Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

