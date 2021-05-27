$ 9.83 Bn growth expected in Sex Toys Market | 5.78% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The growth of social media, changing perceptions toward sex toys, and rising awareness among consumers have been positively influencing the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing use of e-commerce platforms to purchase sex toys coupled with increasing disposable incomes of consumers in developing countries will create a significant demand for sex toys over the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of sex toys and the growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Sex Toys Market: Opportunities

The growth of the market in the Middle East and African regions was minimal due to religious beliefs and the negative perception about sex toys among people in the region. However, the growing presence of sex toys in online platforms is steadily increasing the demand for sex toys in several countries such as South Africa and Kenya. Similarly, a decline in social taboos in other countries across the world is expected to create several growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Sex Toys Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the adult vibrators segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing product offerings by vendors and the entry of new vendors into the market. In addition, the increased availability of sex toys specifically designed for couples will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Sex Toys Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in South America. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the emergence of China as the hub for manufacturing low-cost sex toys. Also, the increasing number of adult exhibitions in China is contributing to the growth of the sex toys market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the sex toys market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Sex Toys Market: Major Vendors

Ansell Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of sex toys for women and men such as vibrators, spinners, and others.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The company offers TROJAN Pulse Compact Vibrating Massager. The product is offered with three speeds and three pulse patterns. It provides an intense and focused external stimulation. It is also waterproof, durable, and easy to clean.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

The company offers a wide range of sex toys and accessories, including vibrators, dildos, and kits and lotions. iRide is the key product offered by the company. The product is offered as a vibrator and has two independently controlled motors.

LELOi AB

The company offers a range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand. SONA Cruise is the key product offered by the company. The product is offered as a sonic clitoral massager. It uses sonic waves and pulses to stimulate the entire clitoris.

Luvu Brands Inc.

The company offers BARCELONA LEATHER & FAUX FUR CUFFS. It is made from quality leather and features nickel-plated hardware. It is offered for bondage enthusiasts.

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dildos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansell Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

LELOi AB

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

