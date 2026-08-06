1-800Accountant Data Reveals When S Corp Tax Election Actually Pays Off for Business Owners

Client data spanning nearly 7,000 small businesses shows the real savings gap between LLCs and S corps narrows sharply once hidden costs are factored in

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800Accountant, America's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, today released new data challenging one of the most common pieces of small business tax advice: that electing S corporation status is an automatic win. The firm's report, "The Real Tax Gap Between LLCs and S Corps, According to Data," draws on tax year 2025 figures from 6,908 client businesses to show that while S corps do owe less in estimated federal tax than LLCs at every profitable revenue level, the dollar advantage is sometimes too small to outweigh what it costs to maintain S corp status.

S corp status can lower your tax bill, but new data shows the savings don't always beat the added costs. Post this Estimated federal tax owed by revenue range: LLCs pay more than S corps across every profitable bracket, but the dollar gap stays modest until net income clears roughly $100,000. Source: 1-800Accountant.

The Headline Number Isn't the Whole Story

Using 2026 IRS tax brackets, 1-800Accountant's data shows an S corp's estimated federal tax bill beats a comparable LLC's at every profitable income level. But the size of that gap depends heavily on revenue. At $22,543 in net income, the estimated savings reach $1,498. Below that, in the $50,000 to $100,000 revenue range, the gap narrows to just $470, an amount that can be wiped out entirely by the added costs of running an S corp.

What an S Corp Election Actually Costs

The report identifies several recurring costs that most tax-savings comparisons leave out entirely:

A second tax return. S corps file IRS Form 1120-S and issue a Schedule K-1 to each shareholder. Preparation can run more than $1,000 a year, compared to roughly $500 for a Schedule C return.

S corps file IRS Form 1120-S and issue a Schedule K-1 to each shareholder. Preparation can run more than $1,000 a year, compared to roughly $500 for a Schedule C return. Payroll infrastructure. Shareholder-employees must run real payroll, complete with withholding, quarterly Form 941 filings, and W-2s. Third-party pricing data puts this at $500 to $1,000 a year for a single owner-employee, on top of the employer's FICA match.

Shareholder-employees must run real payroll, complete with withholding, quarterly Form 941 filings, and W-2s. Third-party pricing data puts this at $500 to $1,000 a year for a single owner-employee, on top of the employer's FICA match. State-level taxes an LLC doesn't owe. California, for example, charges S corps the greater of $800 or 1.5% of net income every year, even during a loss year, a cost a default LLC there does not carry.

California, for example, charges S corps the greater of $800 or 1.5% of net income every year, even during a loss year, a cost a default LLC there does not carry. Reasonable compensation risk. The IRS does not accept a fixed formula for a shareholder's salary. Getting it wrong can lead the IRS to reclassify distributions as wages, triggering back payroll tax, penalties, and interest.

The Under-$50,000 Warning Sign

The data points to a clear caution zone: among businesses earning under $50,000 in revenue, only 21% of S corp filers were even profitable, and the estimated reasonable salary in that range, just $3,800, is thin enough to draw exactly the kind of IRS scrutiny the reasonable-compensation rules exist to catch.

"The tax savings from an S corp election are real, but they're not the full financial picture," said Gary Milkwick, CFO at 1-800Accountant. "We built this report because so many business owners hear about the self-employment tax savings and assume the decision is simple. Once you add in a second tax return, payroll, and state-level obligations, the math often points to waiting until profit is consistent enough to absorb those costs."

The full report, including revenue-by-revenue breakdowns and profitability data, is available at https://1800accountant.com/blog/llc-vs-s-corp-tax-gap-data.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant is America's leading virtual accounting firm, providing small businesses, freelancers, and independent contractors with affordable, year-round bookkeeping, tax preparation, and advisory support from a dedicated accounting team.

This report is based on aggregated, anonymized data from the 1-800Accountant client base and is intended for informational and benchmarking purposes only. It does not constitute tax or legal advice.

Contact: Wyatt Johnson

Content Manager, 1-800Accountant

920-807-9159 | [email protected]

SOURCE 1-800Accountant