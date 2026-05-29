Two Accountants Talking S*** Brings Unfiltered Financial Truth to Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Savage and Gary Milkwick, two veteran CPAs with decades of experience helping small businesses, today announced the launch of Two Accountants Talking S***, a new podcast delivering the unfiltered financial conversations business owners have always wanted. The show is available now on Apple Podcasts.

The podcast is exactly what it sounds like: two veterans who have spent years in the trenches with entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and growing businesses, finally saying the quiet part out loud.

Mike Savage and Gary Milkwick, the hosts of 'Two Accountants Talking S***.'

"Too many business owners are getting bad tax advice, and most of it goes unchallenged because it's wrapped in jargon no one wants to argue with," said Gary Milkwick, CFO at 1-800Accountant. "Mike and I have had thousands of conversations after clients leave the room. This podcast is just us having those conversations in public."

Each episode takes on pressing financial topics most professionals either overcomplicate or skip entirely: tax strategy, deductions, audits, cash flow, compliance, and the real cost of getting it wrong. Gary and Mike draw on real-world scenarios from their experience advising thousands of successful small business owners, delivering practical insights in the plain language that's been missing from financial media until now.

"We built 1-800Accountant on the idea that small business owners deserve the same quality of financial guidance that big companies take for granted," said Mike Savage, founder of 1-800Accountant. "This podcast is an extension of that ethos. No scare tactics, no accountant-speak, no unnecessary complexity. We cut right to the heart of what small business owners want."

Two Accountants Talking S*** is designed for business owners at every stage: from gig workers with significant income who have yet to make things official to someone forming their first LLC to a 10-year operator trying to keep more of what they earn. Listeners can expect unfiltered conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, and the kind of direct answers and insights that make the financial side of running a business feel less intimidating and more manageable.

New episodes are available now. Subscribe on YouTube or tune in on Apple Podcasts to ensure you never miss an episode.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant is America's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, founded in 2014 with a mission to make professional accounting accessible and affordable for entrepreneurs at every stage. The firm provides dedicated accounting teams, year-round tax support, bookkeeping, payroll, and entity formation services to small business owners, freelancers, and independent contractors across the country. Learn more at 1800accountant.com.

Contact:

Wyatt Johnson

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920-807-9159

SOURCE 1-800Accountant