1 in 4 Hiring Managers Will Cut Back on Hiring 2026 College Grads This Year

45% of companies have restructured so one senior worker with AI does the work of multiple new grads, and 3 in 4 say recent grads need help reading routine work documents.

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResumeTemplates.com, a leading platform for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a new survey report on how employers are approaching class of 2026 hiring. The survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers at companies with 101 or more employees finds that 23% will cut their hiring of 2026 college graduates, taking on fewer than last year or none at all, as companies move entry-level work to AI.

Key findings from the ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers:

The 2026 hiring pullback: 23% of hiring managers will cut their hiring of 2026 college graduates, taking on fewer than last year or none at all.

23% of hiring managers will cut their hiring of 2026 college graduates, taking on fewer than last year or none at all. Entry-level roles consolidated under AI: 1 in 5 companies now have one senior worker plus AI covering three or more entry-level roles.

1 in 5 companies now have one senior worker plus AI covering three or more entry-level roles. Character flaws, the top deal-breaker: work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%) lead the complaints about grads.

work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%) lead the complaints about grads. Comprehension and critical thinking no longer taught: three-quarters of managers say recent grads miss what work documents actually mean.

three-quarters of managers say recent grads miss what work documents actually mean. Basic skills lacking: 41% of managers say recent grads can't write a professional email.

41% of managers say recent grads can't write a professional email. A liability in front of customers: 83% of managers don't fully trust recent grads with customers.

The shift is already underway, not just planned. 45% of hiring managers say their company has restructured so that one senior worker paired with AI tools now does the work of multiple entry-level employees, and at 20% of companies that arrangement covers three or more roles. More than half (55%) have shifted at least part of their entry-level hiring budget to AI, and 48% say their company would rather invest in AI than hire and train a recent college graduate, a finding ResumeTemplates.com detailed in a companion report on AI and 2026 grads. One hiring manager, writing in the survey, put it plainly: "We spent two months training last year's grads side by side and still lost time and money. We are not doing that again. This year, we are investing in AI."

The pullback in hiring follows. 23% of hiring managers will cut their 2026 college grad hiring: 18% plan to take on fewer than last year, and 5% will not hire any 2026 grads at all. Another 12% have not decided how many to hire. For a graduating class entering the market this spring, that one-quarter stepping back reshapes where the entry-level openings are.

When managers explain what holds them back, character comes up most. 69% name at least one character concern, led by a lack of work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%); 24% say grads arrive entitled, with unrealistic expectations. A lack of relevant work experience is the single most-named concern, at 45%.

Managers also report basic skill gaps. 76% say recent grads need help reading routine documents like memos, contracts, or budgets, and 75% say grads make sense of the words but still miss what the document means for their work. 41% say recent grads cannot write a professional email or do basic business writing, and 40% say grads lack the skills to analyze or interpret data. The hesitation extends to responsibility: just 17% of managers fully trust recent grads in front of customers, while the other 83% hold something back, limiting grads to routine interactions or wanting someone watching. Full trust never tops 17% across customer-facing work, independent work, or independent decisions.

"New grads need to be able to find their own answers and problem-solve. For those still job searching, consider writing practice emails and getting them reviewed by a professional in your network, even a parent or family member. All experience counts if it is framed the right way, whether that is volunteer work, student leadership, or involvement in sports. Focus on the skills you gained and the specific projects you worked on when you describe your experience," said Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre.

Most companies will still hire from the class of 2026, and the grads who close these gaps will be the ones who land the offers. 65% of hiring managers will hire 2026 graduates at the same or higher volume than the class of 2025, and the candidates who arrive ready to read closely, write without AI, and show specific experience will be the ones managers trust with real work.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by ResumeTemplates.com via Pollfish in May 2026. The survey polled 1,000 U.S. hiring managers responsible for entry-level hiring decisions at companies with 101 or more employees. 45% of respondents are the primary decision-maker for entry-level hiring, 37% share decision-making authority, and 18% provide input on hiring decisions. All respondents are employed full-time, aged 27 or older, and hold a Manager-tier or higher job title. Industries represented include technology (24%), manufacturing (13%), retail (10%), professional services (10%), healthcare (10%), and more than 25 additional industry categories. Pollfish uses random device engagement (RDE) to reach respondents organically and applies quality controls including attention checks, response time monitoring, and duplicate detection. Pollfish reports a margin of error of approximately plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumetemplates.com/career-advice/1-in-4-hiring-managers-will-cut-2026-college-grad-hiring/

Frequently Asked Questions

Will employers hire fewer college graduates in 2026? A ResumeTemplates.com survey of 1,000 U.S. hiring managers found that 23% will cut their hiring of 2026 college graduates: 18% plan to hire fewer than last year and 5% will not hire any 2026 grads at all. Another 12% have not decided how many to hire.

Why are hiring managers reluctant to hire 2026 college graduates? In the ResumeTemplates.com survey, 69% of hiring managers named at least one character concern, led by a lack of work ethic (33%), professionalism (32%), and motivation (31%). A lack of relevant work experience was the single most-named concern, at 45%.

Are companies replacing entry-level jobs with AI? ResumeTemplates.com found that 45% of companies have restructured so one senior worker plus AI does the work of multiple entry-level employees, and at 20% of companies that covers three or more roles. 55% have shifted at least part of their entry-level hiring budget to AI.

Can recent college graduates handle basic work tasks? According to ResumeTemplates.com, 76% of hiring managers say recent grads need help reading routine documents like memos, contracts, or budgets, 41% say grads can't write a professional email, and 40% say grads lack the skills to analyze or interpret data.

Do employers trust recent college graduates? In the ResumeTemplates.com survey, just 17% of hiring managers fully trust recent grads in front of customers; the other 83% limit grads to routine interactions or want someone watching. Full trust never tops 17% across customer-facing work, independent work, or independent decisions.

What can class of 2026 graduates do to get hired? ResumeTemplates.com Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre recommends that graduates practice professional writing and have it reviewed, learn to find their own answers and problem-solve, and frame all experience, including volunteer work and student leadership, around the specific skills and projects involved.

ABOUT RESUMETEMPLATES.COM

ResumeTemplates.com is a leading resume and career-development platform that helps millions of job seekers build professional, ATS-friendly resumes and prepare for the modern hiring market. Through its library of resume templates, AI resume builder, resume examples, and career advice resources, ResumeTemplates.com helps job seekers create resumes optimized for applicant tracking systems (ATS) and today's hiring practices. The site also publishes original survey research on workforce trends, hiring behavior, and the changing nature of work, with findings regularly cited by national media. All career guidance is reviewed by ResumeTemplates.com's career advisory team, led by Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre.

SOURCE ResumeTemplates.com