1 in 5 Small Businesses Will Hit a Cash Crunch in the Next 90 Days, New Clockwork.ai Data Finds

The first forward-looking analysis of 3,000+ real small businesses reveals a wave of cash shortfalls forming this quarter, and most owners don't see it coming

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five U.S. small and medium businesses is on track to run short on cash within the next 90 days, according to new data released today by Clockwork.ai, the AI-native financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform. The finding comes from an analysis of anonymized, aggregated forecasts across more than 3,000 businesses, a rare forward-looking view of small and medium sized business finances at a moment when most warning signs only appear after the money is already gone.

The analysis found that 20% of small and medium sized businesses that make less than $30M in annual revenue are projected to dip below a safe operating cash threshold in Q4, many of them profitable on paper.

"Most small businesses don't fail because they're unprofitable. They fail because they run out of cash while waiting for the profit to show up," said Fady Hawatmeh, Founder/CEO, Clockwork.ai. "The scary part isn't the shortfall, it's that owners typically can't see it until it's weeks away and confirms the stat that 82% of business failures are due to simply running out of cash. Our data lets us see it forming months ahead."

What the data shows

Most of the businesses heading for a cash crunch are profitable right now.

Clockwork's analysis found that 72% of the at-risk businesses are currently profitable, proof that a healthy income statement is no guarantee of survival. These owners are watching a strong P&L while their cash quietly drains toward zero, which is exactly why the shortfall blindsides them.

The headline finding holds beneath it: 1 in 5 businesses are projected to hit a cash crunch within 90 days, defined as cash balance projected to fall below one payroll cycle's worth of expenses.

Why owners can't see it coming

Traditional accounting tells businesses what already happened. By the time a cash problem shows up in the books, the runway to fix it has often disappeared. Clockwork's data is built the other way around: it forecasts forward from a company's own transactional data, projecting where cash is heading rather than reporting where it's been.

That forward view is the same engine behind Mira, Clockwork's agentic FP&A analyst launched earlier this month, which runs forecasts, builds scenarios, and explains the story behind every number straight from a business's accounting and payroll data. Where the study shows the problem at scale, Mira gives an individual business owner a CFO-level answer to "what happens to my cash next quarter?" in plain language, in minutes.

"The businesses that make it through a cash crunch are the ones that saw it early enough to act," said Hawatmeh. "That's the entire reason we built Mira, to put that foresight in the hands of owners who could never afford a CFO."

Methodology

Findings are based on anonymized, aggregated forecast data from more than 3,000 small and medium sized businesses using the Clockwork.ai platform, analyzed in July 2026 for a period covering 2026. Typical companies using the Clockwork platform have 5-50 employees with $1M to $30M in gross revenue. Cash crunch is defined as cash balance projected to fall below one payroll cycle's worth of expenses.

About Clockwork.ai

Founded in 2018, Clockwork pioneered AI forecasting for small and medium-sized businesses. The AI-native FP&A platform delivers real-time forecasting, weekly cash flow projections, and AI-powered scenario modeling, and is the official FP&A partner of Thomson Reuters. Clockwork supports more than 3,000 businesses. Learn more at clockwork.ai.

Instagram: @clockwork.ai | LinkedIn: /company/clockworkai

SOURCE Clockwork.ai