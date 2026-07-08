Clockwork.ai Launches Mira: The AI Giving 3,000+ Businesses a CFO They Could Never Afford

Founded in 2018, Clockwork pioneered AI forecasting for small and medium sized businesses. Now it adds Mira, an agentic analyst that runs forecasts, builds scenarios, and explains the numbers straight from QuickBooks and Xero, putting a CFO-level analyst within reach of companies that have never had one.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork.ai, the AI FP&A software that builds forecasts in minutes, not weeks, today announced the launch of Mira, the first Agentic FP&A analyst built to think like a company's best finance hire. Mira runs forecasts, builds scenarios, and explains the story behind every number, straight from a business's QuickBooks or Xero data.

Mira thinks like a CFO but speaks the user's language, whether they have an MBA in finance or are still learning what a balance sheet is. Just ask, and she answers. The moment a business connects its books, Mira analyzes its cash flow, forecasting, and balance sheet with no prompts and no wasted time, so no one walks into a leadership or board meeting feeling unprepared again. She does the work of a three-person FP&A team at a fraction of the cost, and she never clocks out.

What sets Mira apart is where her answers come from. She is the only AI powered by a business's own transactional data, analyzing Clockwork's AI calculations, built to forecast the future rather than just analyze the past. Connecting takes less than three minutes, with no implementation time and no fees, and because the analysis runs on the company's real numbers, users can trust the accuracy instead of second-guessing another spreadsheet.

"This is the kind of thing my clients used to pay me tens of thousands of dollars for," said Fady Hawatmeh, Founder & CEO of Clockwork.ai. "We built it into Clockwork, in real time and for a fraction of the cost, so that growing businesses have access to this level of insight too. I built this company as a CFO for the companies that don't have one, and Mira finally makes that level of analysis possible for every business owner, not just the ones who can afford a finance team."

Mira does more than answer the questions users ask. She keeps watch on the numbers that matter and reaches out the moment one moves, meeting users where they already are so they never have to log in to Clockwork to know what is going on. Users can choose what she monitors and how they want to hear from her, so a cash squeeze or a margin slip reaches them as it happens rather than at month-end. Behind Mira sits the full Clockwork platform: the cash flow forecasts, scenarios, and dashboards a business would otherwise hire a finance team for, without the hire. users plug in QuickBooks or Xero and Clockwork builds it all, with nothing to implement and nothing to babysit. Clockwork supports more than 3,000 businesses and is the official FP&A partner of Thomson Reuters.

Mira is available now to new and existing Clockwork customers. The first forecast is free and the first insight is instant. Businesses can get started at clockwork.ai.

About Clockwork.ai

Founded in 2018, Clockwork.ai is the AI FP&A software for QuickBooks and Xero businesses, building forecasts, scenarios, headcount plans, and dashboards in minutes rather than weeks. Built by a CFO for companies without one, Clockwork puts Mira, its AI analyst, to work running the forecasts and explaining the numbers in plain language. Trusted by more than 3,000 businesses and their advisors and the official FP&A partner of Thomson Reuters, Clockwork is SOC 2 Type II certified and gives operators command of their numbers without the spreadsheets, the wait, or the overhead. Learn more at www.clockwork.ai.

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