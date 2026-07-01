1° of Separation and Brad Bonar, Jr. Surpass 400 Presentations, Transforming Suicide Prevention Through Mental Health First Aid and Comedy

One Conversation. Global Impact.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as one man's determination to change the conversation around depression has become one of the nation's most sought-after mental health speaking organizations.

Since its founding in 2019, 1° of Separation, led by founder and CEO Brad Bonar Jr., has delivered more than 400 keynote presentations, trainings, and live events, reaching audiences across military installations, healthcare systems, corporations, universities, schools, faith communities, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and conferences throughout the United States and around the world.

1° of Separation equips organizations with Mental Health First Aid tools that inspire life-saving conversations. Post this

Built on the belief that one authentic conversation can save a life, 1° of Separation combines clean comedy, authentic storytelling, and Mental Health First Aid principles to equip audiences with practical mental health triage tools. Through its signature 5 Questions framework, participants learn how to recognize warning signs, engage in compassionate conversations, and confidently connect someone to the support they need before a crisis escalates.

"What we've learned is that people don't avoid conversations about mental health because they don't care," said Brad Bonar Jr. "They avoid them because they're afraid they'll say the wrong thing. We exist to give people the confidence to start the conversation."

What began with Brad's personal journey has evolved into something much larger. Today, 1° of Separation is a growing team of comedians, mental health advocates, educators, volunteers, and partners united by a shared mission: creating cultures where asking for help is met with compassion instead of stigma.

Together, the organization has become a trusted resource for some of the country's most respected institutions.

Impact by the Numbers

More than 400 presentations since 2019

110 military installations served in the past 18 months

Programs delivered to every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces

100,000+ "5 Questions" Mental Health First Aid cards distributed, equipping individuals with practical mental health triage tools

Thousands of mental health professionals, service members, leaders, students, community members, and tribal community members equipped with practical conversation tools

Presentations delivered throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Featured by national and regional media outlets, including PBS NewsHour, as well as military and community publications

Unlike traditional mental health presentations, 1° of Separation creates experiences that audiences remember long after the event ends. Through humor, vulnerability, and practical education, participants are invited into honest conversations that reduce stigma, strengthen relationships, and foster cultures where people feel seen, supported, and connected.

Organizations continue to invite Brad Bonar Jr. and the 1° of Separation team because the message resonates across industries and communities. Whether speaking to military personnel, healthcare professionals, corporate leaders, educators, first responders, faith communities, tribal communities, or students, the goal remains the same: empower ordinary people to have extraordinary conversations.

"We believe every audience is filled with people who need hope and people who have the opportunity to offer it," Bonar said. "Our mission is to close that one degree of separation between them. When people leave with the confidence to start a conversation instead of avoiding one, that impact ripples through families, workplaces, communities, and lives we'll never even know we've touched."

As the conversation around mental health continues to evolve, organizations are looking for more than awareness; they're looking for lasting impact. Brad Bonar Jr. and the 1° of Separation team equip audiences with practical Mental Health First Aid tools that give people the confidence to recognize warning signs, start meaningful conversations, and connect others to support. Together, they help organizations build cultures where asking one more question becomes second nature.

Available For

National and regional conferences

Leadership summits

Corporate events

Military and government organizations

Healthcare conferences

Colleges and universities

Faith-based organizations

Tribal communities and organizations

First responder agencies

Community organizations

Association meetings

About 1° of Separation

1° of Separation is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization transforming the way people talk about depression and suicide through the power of laughter, storytelling, and Mental Health First Aid. Founded in 2019 by comedian and mental health advocate Brad Bonar Jr., the organization equips individuals and organizations with practical mental health triage tools that empower everyday people to recognize warning signs, start meaningful conversations, and connect others to support. Through its signature Five Questions Framework, 1° of Separation has delivered more than 400 keynote presentations, trainings, and live events for military installations, healthcare systems, corporations, schools, universities, tribal communities, faith organizations, and community groups across the United States and internationally. Every presentation is built on one simple belief: One conversation can save a life. Learn more at www.1DegreeofSeparation.life.

SOURCE 1° of Separation