1° of Separation Joins Inaugural TotalForce+ Conference to Advance Mental Health and Resilience Across the Military Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1° of Separation , the nonprofit using humor to break stigma and save lives through its Depression & Suicide Prevention Program, announced today its participation in the inaugural TotalForce+ Conference, held October 28–29, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The First & Only Military Conference Where People Outrank Everything. Mission First, People Always: Bridging the Gap for a Stronger Military Future.

Hosted by the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) , TotalForce+ is the first and only military conference where people outrank everything. The event unites leaders across all branches, ranks, and sectors to drive lasting solutions for service members, veterans, DoD civilians, and their families.

At TotalForce+, 1° of Separation will bring its signature approach, "Mission: Laugh. Listen. Live." to demonstrate how comedy can open the door to serious conversations about mental health, depression, and suicide prevention within military and veteran communities.

"We know laughter breaks down walls," said Brad Bonar, Jr, Founder 1° of Separation. "By creating a safe space to talk about mental health through humor, we're helping service members and their families connect, share, and find hope. TotalForce+ gives us an incredible opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those dedicated to strengthening America's most valuable asset—its people."

Through its Depression & Suicide Prevention Training Program, 1° of Separation equips attendees with practical tools for identifying and responding to mental health challenges before they escalate. At the heart of the program is the "Five Questions" Mental Health First Aid tool, a simple, actionable framework that helps individuals recognize warning signs, start open conversations, and connect others to professional care.

This innovative program—recognized across every branch of the U.S. military—has replaced traditional "death by PowerPoint" briefings with live stand-up comedy, peer-led dialogue, and practical skill-building. It has reached thousands of service members worldwide, including recent engagements with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing ("Jersey Devils"), the U.S. Air Force, and Department of Defense installations across the globe..

The conference's theme, "Mission First, People Always: Bridging the Gap for a Stronger Military Future," reflects a shared belief between MOAA and 1° of Separation: that investing in the wellbeing of those who serve directly impacts recruitment, readiness, and long-term force resilience.

"TotalForce+ creates a vital space for uniformed service leaders, industry experts, and partners to unite, tackle challenges, and connect decision-makers with solution providers," said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret), President & CEO of MOAA. "The benefits earned by those who serve reflect their sacrifice, and it's our duty to find new ways to support all who protect our freedom, including DoD civilians and family members."

About 1° of Separation: 1 Degree of Separation is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides suicide prevention training with a comedic twist. Founded in 2019 by comedian Brad Bonar Jr., the organization's mission is to reduce stigma and save lives by fostering honest conversations about depression and suicide. 1° of Separation combines stand-up comedy with vital Mental Health First Aid education, creating an engaging and safe space where audiences can laugh while learning how to support those in need. Its innovative training show – "A Funny Look at Depression and Suicide" – has reached thousands across 24 U.S. states, and internationally to U.S. military installations in 9 countries, with over 300 shows. Participants leave equipped with practical tools like the program's signature "Five Questions" card, which encourages open and non-judgmental dialogues about mental health.

1° of Separation has been featured in national and regional media outlets such as PBS NewsHour, KCRA News, Capital Public Radio, and military press, and was a keynote speaker at the 2023 DoD/VA Suicide Prevention Conference. By using humor, personal stories, and the 5 Questions, 1° of Separation aims to inspire hope and humanize mental health struggles, fostering resilience in individuals and communities—one laugh at a time.

For interviews, media access, or to learn more about bringing 1° of Separation to your community, please contact Brad Bonar Jr. at [email protected] or (916) 607-2684. More resources and tour information available at 1DegreeOfSeparation.life or Press Kit

SOURCE 1° of Separation