10,000 COREWELL HEALTH EAST NURSES RATIFY FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

RNs at Michigan's Largest Health Care System Win Historic Collective Bargaining Agreement

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses at Corewell Health East, represented by Teamsters Local 2024, have voted to ratify their first union contract after more than 13 months of negotiations, delivering a historic victory for nurses and patients across Michigan's largest health care system.

The three-year agreement protects more than 10,000 nurses at nine hospitals and campuses and dozens of outpatient clinics. Highlights include a 15 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement, a one-time lump-sum payment on a previously withheld wage increase, a safe staffing committee that allows nurses to confront management directly on nurse-to-patient ratio issues, a new PPO option, and other critical workplace protections.

"Corewell nurses knew their value when they organized to become Teamsters, and now they've proven it at the bargaining table," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Corewell threw millions of dollars at union-busting consultants and attorneys to stop this contract from happening, but our members refused to let management buy their way out of giving them the strong contract they have long needed."

Corewell Health East RNs first made history in 2024 when they voted three-to-one to organize in one of the largest NLRB elections in decades. They subsequently received a charter by the International Union for their own nurse-led local union. Now, Teamsters RNs have inked an industry-leading contract that protects nurses and patients alike.

"Less than one third of nursing contracts nationwide mention the words 'safe staffing,' and yet, Corewell Health East Teamsters were able to secure an entire article on staffing in their first contract," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services and Health Care Division. "Workers get more as Teamsters, and we are excited to see more nurses follow the Corewell nurses' lead and organize with North America's strongest union."

"This contract is a significant step towards securing a better future for nurses, thus making a better future for our patients," said Michael Browning, an interventional radiology nurse at Corewell Health East's William Beaumont University Hospital. "After 32 years of nursing, finally having a seat at the table is amazing. I am so proud to have been a part of this victory."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters