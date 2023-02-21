10 Edition Worldwide Cutting Tools Industry Report: Data and Analysis Available for the Years 2021 to 2027
Feb 21, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With 20 years experience in the cutting tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available.
The 2022-2023 cutting tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global cutting tools market and has been completely revised and updated to cover the post-2020 market over the next five years.
The four volume published research report is in its 10th Edition. Global markets are broken down by country, end-user industry, distribution channels, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, and competition.
The Cutting Tools Published Research Report is divided into four volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. Each volume is divided into convenient sections according to breakdown criteria.
Data and analysis in the published report is available for the years 2021 to 2027.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Milling Tools
- End/Face Mills
- Slot/Slit Mills
- Plunge Mills
- Contour Mills
- Profiling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Turning Tools
- ISO Turning
- Parting/Grooving
- Threading
- Profiling
- Micromachining
- Drilling Tools
- Standard Depth Drilling
- Deep Hole Drilling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Interchangeable Tip
- Dies
- Taps
- Burrs
- Reamers
- Other/Speciality
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- CIS
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Aerospace
- Automation & Machinery
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture
- Home Appliances
- Infrastructure
- Job Shops
- Machining General
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Textile Manufacturing
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
- Other
Applications Covered
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
