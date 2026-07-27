100 Days from the 2026 Midterms, When We All Vote Bets on Community and Welcomes Marsai Martin and Victoria Monét as Co-Chairs

Amid Attacks on Democracy, When We All Vote Builds Momentum to Election Day by Welcoming New Celebrity Co-Chairs, Expanding the Party at the Polls Program and More

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 100 days until the 2026 midterm elections, When We All Vote announced Marsai Martin and Victoria Monét as new celebrity Co-Chairs, the expansion of the Party at the Polls program and more to make sure voters are registered and ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box. We The Action, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the American Civil Liberties Union, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, State Voices and more will join When We All Vote to host more than 5,000 parties during early voting and on Election Day.

This November, voters — including nearly 50 million eligible Gen Z voters — will have the chance to show their power in more than 80,000 elections across the country. But this year's elections also come as voters face redistricting and racial gerrymandering, voter intimidation, confusion around IDs, growing concerns about voter safety and access and threats of ICE at the polls. That means that showing up together in community will continue to be a powerful reminder that the power of the people is greater than the people in power, and When We All Vote is tapping into community and culture to authentically connect with young, Black and Latino voters to build momentum for the next 100 days.

"While November may seem far away, 100 Days is a reminder that the work is happening right now. This year has shown us that even when Americans feel overwhelmed, we still find ways to come together, fight for what matters and create change. We're so excited to build momentum all the way to Election Day with our largest-ever Party at the Polls program. And we're thrilled that we're heading to November with our new Co-Chairs Marsai Martin and Victoria Monét as we continue to bet on the power of young people," said Kalisha Dessources Figures, When We All Vote Senior Advisor.

Co-Chairs

To celebrate 100 Days, Marsai Martin and Victoria Monét are joining When We All Vote's nonpartisan roster of Co-Chairs, including Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, Stephen Curry, Kerry Washington, Jayson Tatum and more.

Marsai Martin is an NAACP and BET award-winning actress, producer and proud Gen Zer who is using her platform to inspire us to fight for voting rights and women's health. Marsai registered to vote for the first time with When We All Vote in 2022.





Victoria Monét is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and changemaker using her voice on and off the stage to encourage everyone to advocate for voting and civil rights, reproductive health and cost of living.

At this critical moment for democracy when only 43% of Gen Z identifies with a political party and Gen Z increasingly relies on social media to get their news, the places where young voters get information and who they hear it from matter more than ever. As Co-Chairs, Marsai and Victoria will use their platforms to break through the noise, reach millions of voters and remind Gen Z voters that their voices matter. Hear from Marsai and Victoria about the issues they care about most and why they are voting this year here.

Party at the Polls

When We All Vote's Party at the Polls program brings community to the polls, increases turnout by 2–4 percentage points and reinforces the importance of voting at a time when so many people are trying to stop voters from making their voices heard.

For 2026, When We All Vote is scaling Party at the Polls for the program's biggest year yet with more than 5,000 voting events in partnership with local organizations across the country.

In its tenth year, Party at the Polls will also bring events to college campuses with the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and tap into lawyers' power to protect every vote and safeguard the rule of law with We The Action.

Communities coming together can be a powerful antidote to intimidation and fear. This year, showing up for each other through fun, peaceful celebrations is more than an important tactic for boosting voter turnout — it is also a form of community care.

Voters can check their voter registration, hear from Marsai Martin and Victoria Monét and sign up to host a Party at the Polls event at WhenWeAllVote.Org.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan initiative where young people — especially Black and Brown voters ages 18–34 — not only participate in our democracy, but shape it. We are on a mission to increase participation in every election, close the race and age voting gap, and change the culture around voting.

Michelle Obama founded When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Jayson Tatum, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4).

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is an impact hub for ideas, leaders, and initiatives that strengthen civic culture, power, and participation. Rooted in purpose and powered by people, Civic Nation brings together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, brands, and influencers to take on the biggest issues of our time. Civic Nation is home to five national initiatives: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here.

SOURCE When We All Vote