While Government Shutdown Approaches Record Length, Americans Head to the Polls for 53,000 Local Elections

As Voters Cast their Ballots Today, When We All Vote Shifts the Narrative Around Local Elections to Increase Voter Participation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Election Day, When We All Vote , Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan voting initiative, continues to make sure voters are registered and ready to vote in more than 53,000 local and state elections happening across the country. Through digital content and collaborations, voter education, and strategic partnerships, When We All Vote is showing voters, especially Black, Brown and young voters, what is possible when they show up at the ballot box.

While turnout is traditionally lower in local elections, voters have begun to shift this narrative and make their voices heard on the issues they care about most, from wages and climate change to healthcare and election maps. More than 735,000 voters in New York City and 1.4 million voters in Virginia voted early this year, breaking records and surpassing the 2021 turnout by more than 300% and 20%, respectively.

"As people head to the polls today, we are living through what is nearly the longest federal government shutdown in our country's history. Millions of Americans can't access the benefits, paychecks and services they need. The elections being held today will help determine how our communities respond to the federal dysfunction. Despite how heavy things feel, voters are stepping up to remind us that staying civically engaged is worth it — for our communities and our democracy," said Civic Nation CEO Kyle Lierman.

Voters can go to WeAll.Vote/VoterHub to access all the resources and information they need to make their voices heard today, from finding their polling places and checking ID requirements to learning what is on their ballot and knowing their voting rights. This election season, When We All Vote is also partnering with Lime to ensure transportation is never a barrier to voters making their voices heard, providing voters in select locations with free rides to polling places when they use the code 'VOTE2025.'

This year, When We All Vote brought voting to the people, meeting voters at World Pride in Washington, D.C., WNBA playoff games, the Truth and Service Classic between Howard University and Hampton University, on college and high school campuses with the My School Votes Advisory Fellowship and more.

When We All Vote also used its platform on social media as the most followed voting organization to engage and educate voters on why local elections matter, including:

Turning National Voter Registration Day into an entire Week of Action reaching more than 3.5 million people alongside When We All Vote Co-Chairs — including Becky G, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington — and When We All Vote partners — including the National Basketball Association , FEMINIST , Hamilton and more.





, , and more. Partnering with BET for National Black Voter Day to celebrate, engage and empower thousands of Black Americans to register to vote.





to celebrate, engage and empower thousands of Black Americans to register to vote. Collaborating with creator J.C. Carter for 'Local Elections Matter' trivia at CultureCon, reaching more than 1.2 million people online.





for 'Local Elections Matter' trivia at CultureCon, reaching more than 1.2 million people online. Highlighting the importance of early voting with When We All Vote Ambassador Kamie Crawford on Vote Early Day.





on Vote Early Day. Launching Local Elections Explained for Gen Z , a digital series connecting the elections on the ballot to the issues voters face every day.





, a digital series connecting the elections on the ballot to the issues voters face every day. Providing dates and deadlines information for voter registration and voting across the country.





And more.

2025's crucial local and state elections come in a year where more than 400 bills making it harder to vote have been introduced across the country. From redistricting efforts and strict voter ID laws to changing rules surrounding early and mail-in voting and the purging of registered voters from the records, these increased attacks on voting rights and accessibility disproportionately impact Black, Brown and young voters.

Still, voters across the country are showing up for their communities and making their voices heard on the issues and candidates closest to home — and When We All Vote will help voters take this momentum into next year's midterm elections.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is an impact hub for ideas, leaders, and initiatives that strengthen civic culture, power, and participation. Rooted in purpose and powered by people, Civic Nation brings together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, brands, and influencers to take on the biggest issues of our time. Civic Nation is home to five national initiatives: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

