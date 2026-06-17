10x Genomics and Cleveland Clinic Collaborate to Advance Research in Diagnostic Applications of Single Cell and Spatial Technologies in Patients with Bladder Cancer

Collaboration aims to identify biomarkers predictive of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) treatment response using 10x's single cell and spatial platforms

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced a research collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical care with research and education, to advance research in novel diagnostics for bladder cancer.

This collaboration is part of 10x's broader efforts to partner with leading research institutions to generate the evidence needed to support the future development of diagnostic applications across oncology and other disease areas.

Through this multi-year collaboration, the study intends to initially examine tumor samples from patients with advanced bladder cancer undergoing emerging therapeutic regimens using 10x's Flex Apex and Xenium platforms, with the goal of expanding to the recently announced Atera platform. The research aims to identify clinically relevant biomarkers that may help predict bladder cancer patient response to treatment and support future diagnostic development across tumor types.

Bladder cancer remains a complex and heterogeneous disease, with variable responses to therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates and immunotherapies. A major challenge in oncology is determining which therapies are most likely to benefit individual patients. By integrating single cell and spatial analysis, the research aims to generate a more comprehensive understanding of tumor biology and the tumor microenvironment, including features that may influence treatment response and resistance, which remain difficult to characterize using conventional approaches.

"We look forward to collaborating with 10x Genomics on this promising work. This collaboration has the potential to shed new light into the mechanisms underlying therapeutic response in a number of major cancer types," said Timothy Chan, MD, PhD, Chair, Department of Cancer Sciences, Cleveland Clinic.

The study is expected to include tumor samples from patients treated with antibody-drug conjugates and immunotherapy and to integrate single-cell transcriptomic profiling, spatial gene expression and protein measurements. Researchers plan to analyze tumor microenvironment composition, immune cell infiltration and expression of therapeutic targets to better understand mechanisms of response and resistance.

"One of the central challenges in oncology today is understanding why patients respond differently to the same therapy," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "There is a clear need for biomarkers that can guide treatment decisions, and we believe Flex Apex, Xenium and now Atera are uniquely suited to uncover them. These insights will be critical to enabling a new generation of diagnostic approaches in oncology."

The collaboration is expected to generate a comprehensive, multimodal dataset linking single cell and spatial insights with clinical outcomes, helping to advance the scientific understanding of treatment response in bladder cancer and support future diagnostic applications.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

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SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.