10x Genomics Acquires Proteintech Genomics, a Division Within Proteintech Group

Acquisition Expands 10x Genomics' Capabilities in Proteomics

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced the acquisition of Proteintech Genomics, a division within Proteintech Group, a company specializing in developing high-plex proteomic solutions for single cell and spatial applications on 10x platforms.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of 10x's proteomics capabilities. Proteintech Genomics brings differentiated technologies, including its Human Discovery Panel, the largest antibody-based single cell protein panel, designed to support integrated analysis of intracellular proteins, cell surface proteins and transcriptomic profiles within sequencing-compatible workflows. The Human Discovery Panel is compatible with Flex chemistry, including the Flex Apex assay.

"We believe the future of biological analysis will increasingly integrate transcriptomic and proteomic information at the single cell and spatial levels," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Founding Scientist of 10x Genomics. "The acquisition of Proteintech Genomics expands our capabilities in proteomics and supports our broader vision for richer multiomic approaches to understanding biology."

The acquisition builds on 10x's broader vision to enable multimodal biological analysis across the company's single cell and spatial platforms, including protein capabilities planned for the recently launched Atera platform.

Researchers increasingly combine transcriptomic and proteomic-based measurements to gain complementary insights into cellular identity, state and function. These approaches have helped advance discovery across immunology, oncology, neuroscience and broader cell biology research. Today, researchers often rely on multiple vendors and workflows to harmonize RNA and protein analysis in single cell experiments.

"From day one, Proteintech Genomics was built around the belief that RNA and protein measurements are most powerful when used together. Because our technologies were designed to integrate with 10x workflows, joining the 10x team feels like a natural next chapter. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate innovation together and expand access to integrated multiomic approaches for researchers around the world," said Dr. Kristopher Nazor, CEO of Proteintech Genomics. "Single cell and spatial biology has always promised a more complete picture of cellular state - protein and RNA together, at scale, across tissues. We're finally in a position to deliver on that promise."

Proteintech Genomics' protein panels were purpose-built for 10x single cell workflows and are already used by many researchers to simultaneously analyze RNA and protein. The acquisition brings together 10x's expertise in scalable single cell and spatial biology platforms with Proteintech Genomics' advanced capabilities in protein detection.

"Biology is bigger than transcriptomics alone. Bringing scalable protein measurements into single cell and spatial biology is an important step toward richer, more predictive views of cellular state — and ultimately, virtual cell models that better reflect the complexity of living systems," said Ci Chu, Senior Vice President, AI-Enabled Discovery, Xaira Therapeutics.

For more than a decade, 10x has pioneered technologies that have transformed how scientists measure and understand biology. The acquisition of Proteintech Genomics continues that legacy, expanding the company's multiomic capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to developing breakthrough technologies that accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 10x Genomics believes the transaction will not meaningfully impact its near-term financial outlook.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

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SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.