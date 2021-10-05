11.04% CAGR in Preschool or Childcare Market in China by 2025 | Rising Demand for Sustained Enrollment to Boost Growth | Technavio

The preschool or childcare market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand for sustained enrollments, increased focus on enhancing English fluency, and established and international players have pricing leverage will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges related to the high cost involved in constructing well-equipped preschools, lack of awareness about the benefits of early childhood education in rural areas, and skillset challenges in teaching faculty will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

Service

Full-time Preschool Or Childcare



On-demand Preschool Or Childcare

Age group

Children Aged Below 3 Years



Children Aged Between 3 And 6 Years

Ownership

Private Preschool Or Childcare



Public Preschool Or Childcare

To learn more about the details of various market segmentations, Download a Free Sample

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our preschool or childcare market in China report covers the following areas:

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the preschool or childcare market in China, including Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the preschool or childcare market in China is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool or childcare market in china growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preschool or childcare market in china size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool or childcare market in china

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool or childcare market in china vendors

Related Reports:

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Product, Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The K-12 testing and assessment market has the potential to grow by USD 8.24 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

The K-12 testing and assessment market has the potential to grow by from 2021 to 2025. Higher Education Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The higher education market has the potential to grow by USD 45.11 billion during 2021-2025. Download Free Sample Report

Preschool Or Childcare Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 57.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beanstalk Education Group, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment (Group) Co. Ltd, Little Tree Montessori International School Inc., Montessori School of Shanghai, Shanghai American School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

