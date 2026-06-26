11 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jun 26, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including AbbVie's acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, new Mountain Dew commemorative cans and Taco Bell's emotional support taco platform.
NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Mountain Dew™ Marks Nearly 80 Years as an American Original by Selling Limited-Edition Commemorative Can Bundles for Five Cents
Starting June 29, exactly 1,948 bundles drop on TikTok Shop, which will include a commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans. Bundles are limited to one per person.
- AbbVie to Acquire Apogee Therapeutics, Deepening Immunology Portfolio
The Proposed acquisition adds a diverse pipeline of assets focused on elevating the standard of care for patients with dermatologic, respiratory and other related inflammatory and immunological diseases.
- Nokia and Google Cloud Partner to Embed AI Agents, Built with Google's Gemini Models, Into Nokia's Autonomous Network Product Suite
By developing six specialized AI agents built with Gemini, Google's most capable family of multimodal models, Nokia will advance its capacity to help telecommunication providers lower operational costs, rapidly resolve network issues, and move toward fully automated, self-driving operations.
- TSA, Google Wallet launch new TSA PreCheck Touchless ID opt-in experience
TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is available at 65 airports nationwide, and now with the Google Wallet rollout, passengers can use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID with any of the more than 100 TSA PreCheck airlines at participating airports, making it easier to breeze through security.
- IBM Debuts World's First Sub-1 Nanometer Chip Technology
IBM's new sub-1 nm chip packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail, nearly twice the density of IBM's 2 nm chip, unveiled in 2021. Enabled by a series of structural and material innovations, including IBM's groundbreaking three-dimensional nanostack architecture, the technology demonstrates how continued gains in performance and efficiency remain possible even as chip features approach atomic dimensions.
- Eggo® Unveils New Eggo Zero Waffles, Bringing the Nostalgic Eggo Experience with 0g Added Sugar
The Buttermilk flavor packs 12g of complete protein per serving, while Blueberry delivers 11g of complete protein per serving. Both are made with zero artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, making them a delicious part of a complete breakfast.
- United Airlines and DIRECTV Team Up to Stream Live TV - Including Live Sports - on Starlink-Enabled Seatback Screens This Summer
The airline is offering the streaming seatback experience through July 20 on as many as 150 Starlink-enabled aircraft. The live TV streaming content from DIRECTV IN FLIGHT includes free access to more than a dozen channels, including FOX, Fox Sports 1, Apple F1, ABC, ESPN, TNT, CBS, NBC, TBS and BBC, featuring live soccer, news, weather, business and entertainment.
- LendingClub Officially Becomes Happen Bank, Marking a New Chapter for the Digital-First Bank
"Becoming Happen Bank and now trading on Nasdaq reflects how far we've come in building a modern digital bank designed around people's real financial needs. The Happen Bank brand more clearly reflects the role we play in consumers' lives: helping people make things happen with products that are smart, transparent, and easy to use," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of Happen Bank.
- Taco Bell® Launches L.O.C.O.S., Its First Emotional Support Taco Platform for Fans in Their Feels
From celebrating a win to days that go fully off the rails, fans already turn to Taco Bell when emotions are high or low. Now, Taco Bell is meeting the moment with the launch of L.O.C.O.S. (Loss Or Celebration Outcome Support). Debuting during this summer's biggest sports stage, L.O.C.O.S. makes the emotional support taco ritual official – delivering free tacos and one-of-a-kind IRL experiences in select markets to fans globally.
- Assort Health Raises $120 Million Series C to Scale Largest Deployment of AI Agents for the Patient Journey
What began as the first voice AI agent to schedule a specialty appointment is now a platform spanning scheduling, intake forms, referrals, document processing, medication refills, real time eligibility, lab requests, and payments.
- Wingstop Elevates its Summer Flavor Game with New Sweet Heat Chamoy Featuring Tajín
The new offering combines a custom chamoy dry rub with a vibrant Tajín Chamoy drizzle, creating a layered flavor experience that balances sweet, tangy fruit notes with chili heat and citrus brightness. The new Sweet Heat Chamoy flavor will be available exclusively to Club Wingstop members June 26 through June 29 before launching nationwide on June 30 for a limited time.
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