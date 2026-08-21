11 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

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Aug 21, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including new routes from Allegiant, the year's best high schools, a nostalgic menu from Taco Bell and new childcare information available on Redfin listings.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall on Select Outshine Fruit Bars Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Products affected include Outshine Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars and the Outshine 24-Count 2.5 ounce Variety Pack Fruit Bars. These lots were distributed to retailers nationwide.
- Allegiant Announces Nine New Nonstop Routes, Expanding Spring Travel Options
Seven of those routes are hyper-seasonal, tailored to meet peak spring travel demand during key local travel periods, including spring breaks and other vacation windows when customers are looking for convenient ways to get away.
- U.S. News Reveals 2026-2027 Best High Schools Rankings
The rankings evaluate around 27,000 eligible public high schools at the national, state and local levels, with nearly 18,000 ranked. Massachusetts continues to lead the nation, with 47% of its high schools ranked in the top quarter of U.S. high schools. It is followed by New Jersey with 44% and Maryland with 43%.
- Maven Clinic Launches Onward, an Industry Summit for the Leaders Shaping the Future of Women's and Family Health
"The hardest problems in women's and family health don't get solved in silos," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "They get solved when the people building, buying, and delivering care are in the same room. We're honored to be joined by leaders from across the healthcare industry, from benefits leaders to payers to innovators, who understand the urgency of this moment as deeply as we do."
- Taco Bell Brings the 2016 Vibes Back to Fans Nationwide with Decades #TBTB Menu
Naked Chicken Chalupa, Meximelt,® Beefy Crunch Burrito and Caramel Apple Empanada return nationwide August 20, with Taco Bell Rewards Members getting first bite of the Beefy Crunch Burrito starting August 18, alongside other exclusive offers that are seriously goals.
- Redfin Becomes First Major Real Estate Portal to Partner With Winnie to Display Childcare Information on Home Listings
Home searchers can now view daycare and preschool options closest to each listing, along with details on distance from the home, reviews, financial aid, staff certifications and other key data points to paint a full picture of what childcare looks like in an area.
- FORT Robotics to Go Public via Business Combination with Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp to Advance the Safety of Physical AI
The combination creates the first publicly traded company dedicated principally to safe and scalable deployment of physical AI, as a universal safety layer across the robotics industry. FORT has seen broad adoption across more than 600 customers globally, including robotics developers, robotics users, universities and governments. Its customers include Agility Robotics, DoorDash, Cobot, Zoox, Textron, and Google DeepMind.
- Endless Shrimp® returns to Red Lobster® for a Limited Time starting August 17
With bold, buttery, saucy and crispy flavors, every plate gives guests their favorite way to enjoy shrimp. Beginning Aug. 17, guests can mix and match five flavors endlessly throughout the meal for as much shrimp as they like, any way they like it.
- BOXABL Unveils Server Pod Concept, Invites Data Center Industry to Explore Custom Factory-Built Designs
BOXABL's factory is available to partner and build custom designs of nearly any kind, and the company believes factory assembly can address some of the speed, cost and labor challenges facing the data center industry as it heads toward what JLL Research calls one of the largest infrastructure investment supercycles in the modern era.
- LG Electronics Accelerates Robotics Collaboration with NVIDIA
For LG, the core competitiveness of physical AI is its ability to help build a "data flywheel," where high-quality data is repeatedly secured and then used to train and continuously improve robots. Integrating detailed data gathered from LG's manufacturing and logistics operations over decades with NVIDIA's robotics stack is expected to produce a world-class data flywheel that will help set LG apart from competitors.
- Ferrero Group to Acquire Purely Elizabeth, a Leading U.S. Modern Wellness Brand
Founded in 2009 and based in Boulder, Colorado, Purely Elizabeth has more than doubled its sales in the past two years, driven by its innovative portfolio of granola, oatmeal and cereals while more recently expanding into the fast-growing protein segment.
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Can't Miss Earnings
The latest earning season wound down this week. Quarterly financial results from Target, Lowe's and Deere & Company were among the latest reports to cross the wire.
Catch up on all the latest earnings releases.
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