116 Mayors Become Founding Mayors of America the Entrepreneurial

Across 33 states and one territory, mayors commit to make entrepreneurship a local priority, underscoring the powerful role of entrepreneurship in the nation's economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right to Start, the national nonprofit organization championing entrepreneurship as a civic priority, and More Perfect, an American alliance dedicated to revitalizing democracy, today announced that 116 mayors from 33 states and Puerto Rico have become Founding Mayors of America the Entrepreneurial, the nonpartisan campaign of Right to Start and More Perfect to renew the nation's entrepreneurial promise in conjunction with the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the world's greatest startup.

More Perfect and Right To Start logo

America the Entrepreneurial is designed to revive the spirit that built the nation and to elevate entrepreneurship in the national conversation about economic priorities. That's crucial, because entrepreneurship creates virtually all net job growth in America, and it benefits everyone. Every 1% increase in entrepreneurial activity in a state correlates with a 2% decline in poverty.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, while serving as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, became the first Founding Mayor of America the Entrepreneurial. In doing so, he set a new course for the nation. 116 mayors have now embarked on that course. By their example, they are encouraging other mayors to do so as well. America the Entrepreneurial will be building on this momentum to entice hundreds more mayors across every state and territory to join in prioritizing entrepreneurship in their communities.

By becoming Founding Mayors, these 116 mayors, from cities of all sizes, are committing to taking action to make their communities entrepreneur-friendly. America the Entrepreneurial supports Founding Mayors beyond their initial commitment, providing tools, resources, and ongoing support to help them identify the barriers entrepreneurs face and advance meaningful change in their communities.

The full list of Founding Mayors is here. Examples – with at least one from each represented state and territory – include the following:

Mayors of cities with populations of 500,000 or more:

David Holt, Oklahoma City, OK

Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee, WI

Timothy Keller, Albuquerque, NM

Kevin McCarty, Sacramento, CA

Corey O'Connor, Pittsburgh, PA

Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia, PA

Mattie Parker, Fort Worth, TX

Brandon Scott, Baltimore, MD

Mayors of cities with populations between 200,000 and 499,999:

Leirion Baird, Lincoln, NE

Justin Bibb, Cleveland, OH

Lisa Borowsky, Scottsdale, AZ

Janet Cowell, Raleigh, NC

John Ewing, Omaha, NE

Monroe Nichols, Tulsa, OK

Rex Richardson, Long Beach, CA

Hillary Schieve, Reno, NV

Frank Scott, Little Rock, AR

Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne, IN

Leonardo Williams, Durham, NC

Mayors of cities with populations between 100,000 and 199,999:

J. Christian Bollwage, Elizabeth, NJ

Joshua Boschee, Fargo, ND

Barbara Buffaloe, Columbia, MO

Eric Genrich, Green Bay, WI

Van Johnson, Savannah, GA

Shammas Malik, Akron, OH

Kim Norton, Rochester, MN

Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia, SC

Christal Watson, Kansas City, KS

Randall Woodfin, Birmingham, AL

Mayors of cities with populations under 100,000:

Jessica Anderson, Chapel Hill, NC

Bryan Barnett, Rochester Hills, MI

Todd Barton, Crawfordsville, IN

Angela Birney, Redmond, WA

Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy, Conway, SC

Michael Caldwell, Woodstock, GA

Shelly Carlson, Moorhead, MN

Sam Cunningham, Waukegan, IL

Steve Dodson, Hiawatha, IA

Friday Ellis, Monroe, LA

Shannon Glover, Portsmouth, VA

Derrick Henry, Daytona Beach, FL

Gabriel Hernandez, Camuy, Puerto Rico

Stephen Jones, Columbus, MS

Meredith Leighty, Northglenn, CO

Carmella Mantello, Troy, NY

Dominick Pangallo, Salem, MA

Sangeetha Rayapati, Moline, IL

Dan Ridenour, Muncie, IN

Nathan See, Pea Ridge, AR

Kerry Thomson, Bloomington, IN.

The growing mayoral coalition has been fueled by grassroots engagement across the country. In just the last six months, more than 800 people have written to their mayors through America the Entrepreneurial, asking them to become Founding Mayors and prioritize entrepreneurship in their communities. That engagement is part of a broader nationwide movement that has reached every state and two territories.

"Unlike any other nation at the time, the United States vested power in people to create, build and innovate toward a more perfect union," said John Bridgeland, Founder and CEO of More Perfect and Co-Chair of America the Entrepreneurial. "Now 116 mayors across politics and areas of the country are stepping up to ensure more people have the chance to translate dreams into enterprises that create jobs, lift people out of poverty and knit communities together. The 250th anniversary year of a startup nation is a perfect time to unleash that spirit."

"The beauty of entrepreneurship is that every community in America can benefit from it," said Victor W. Hwang, Founder and CEO of Right to Start and Co-Chair of America the Entrepreneurial. "Every community has the talent, skills, and legacy to grow its own businesses, and, when they grow, they grow locally – grounded in the community – generating new economic activity and revenue for the benefit of all."

"Through America the Entrepreneurial, we're building a more entrepreneurial America from the ground up," said Kim Lane, Chief Operating Officer of Right to Start and Executive Director of America the Entrepreneurial. "The momentum we're seeing from both mayors and people across the country shows that Americans want entrepreneurship to be a greater priority in their communities. And becoming a Founding Mayor is just the beginning. Mayors are already building on that commitment through proclamations and other local action, turning this national movement into meaningful local change that will strengthen communities and spur local economies for years to come."

More information on America the Entrepreneurial is available here. Mayors who wish to become Founding Mayors can sign up here. Community members who wish to encourage their mayor to become a Founding Mayor can find additional supportive material here.

About Right to Start

Right to Start is a national nonpartisan movement to advance entrepreneurship as a civic priority throughout the United States. Entrepreneurship has long been viewed as a solitary endeavor – the lone starter in a basement or garage. Right to Start's vision is to transform America so that all communities prioritize entrepreneurship, clearing away obstacles to ensure that every American has an equal right to start and a level playing field on which to embark. For more information or to speak with Victor Hwang or Kim Lane, contact Henry Miller at [email protected] or 917-921-8034.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to launch initiatives that bring leaders together across differences to solve public problems and to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information. John Bridgeland can be reached at [email protected]. For press inquiries, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE More Perfect