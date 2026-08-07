13 Top Press Releases from July

News provided byPR Newswire
Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including Pringles-flavored hot dog buns, a new song from Beyoncé and a new sonar lineup from Garmin.
Plus, a recap of July's trending topics, including America's 250 th anniversary and the latest quarterly earnings reports.
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Pringles® Gives the Classic Hot Dog a Summer Glow-Up with First-Ever Pringles® Pop Dog Buns
The Pringles Pop Dog Buns takes the most overlooked part of the hot dog and turns it into the star of the show. Sized up at 7.5 inches long and packaged in the brand's iconic cans for a perfect fit, Pop Dog Buns deliver flavor from the first bite to the last. The limited-edition potato-based buns are available in three delicious Pringles flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard.
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, successful in two additional Phase 3 obesity trials, delivering significant improvements in weight and A1C
"With the positive results from TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, we now have the clinical data package to support global submissions for retatrutide as a potential treatment for obesity, knee osteoarthritis pain, and obstructive sleep apnea. We look forward to working with regulators as they evaluate this first-of-its-kind medicine," said Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.
- Olive Garden Announces the Return of its Iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass
Since its debut in 2014, Pasta Passes have been claimed within minutes every year they were offered, making the sale one of the brand's most anticipated moments. Pasta Pass was last offered in 2019, and fans have requested its return every year since.
- Cracker Barrel Announces CEO Succession
Following a comprehensive succession planning and search process, David Deno has been appointed to serve as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors (the "Board"), both effective August 10, 2026. He succeeds Julie Masino, who will step down as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board effective as of the same date.
- Beyoncé Releases New Song, 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' 4th of July Holiday Serves a Treat for Her Fans
Written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, "MORNING DEW (DONK)" is the first new song offered from the global entertainer in two years, and it is a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B'DAY.
- Kroger Announces Agreement to Acquire Giant Eagle
Kroger will acquire Giant Eagle, a leading family-owned food and pharmacy retailer with approximately $9 billion in annual sales and 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Kroger's Board of Directors.
- Return of an Icon: Jeep® Brand Unveils the 2027 Wrangler Laredo
Inspired by the American Southwest and the rugged spirit of its namesake border city, Wrangler Laredo delivers an unmistakable personality through heritage colors, bold graphics, bronze accents and the return of the highly coveted tan soft-top.
- BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Completes Business Combination with FG Merger II Corp. at $3.5 Billion Valuation
BOXABL aims to disrupt the traditional housing construction industry by delivering affordable, high-quality homes at an accelerated pace. Its flagship product, the 361-square-foot Casita, is a studio unit complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities, designed to unfold on-site in under an hour.
- Garmin launches LiveScope 2, its clearest live sonar yet
Widely considered one of the most influential innovations in modern fishing electronics, LiveScope lets anglers see real-time views of fish, bait and structure around the boat—now with three new transducer models that offer 20% greater resolution, improved noise reduction and expanded sonar coverage over the previous generation.
- Wonder Announces $650 Million Series D Round at a $9 Billion Pre-Money Valuation
Wonder is redefining the dining experience by bringing together chef-developed, made-to-order food, unmatched variety, fast delivery and seamless convenience at a great value. The company's proprietary kitchen technology and delivery innovation allow it to create, acquire, host and scale restaurant brands on its platform.
- iboss Launches Free AI Security Platform, Giving Every Organization Visibility and Control Over AI
Signup is instant, deployment takes an afternoon, and a complete AI footprint appears within hours. Organizations that want to go beyond visibility can upgrade on the same platform to enforce AI policy, prevent data leaks, and govern AI agents.
- Clarivate Announces Sale of Life Sciences & Healthcare Segment for $600 Million
Following the close of the transaction, Clarivate will be a subscription-first global provider of intelligence solutions, workflow software and tech-enabled services for its leading Academia & Government and Intellectual Property segments.
- Verkada Accelerates Physical AI with NVIDIA
"Working with NVIDIA supercharges what we've spent nearly a decade building: AI that keeps students safe in schools, protects workers on factory floors, helps retailers prevent theft, and enables organizations to operate more efficiently," said Filip Kaliszan, co-founder and CEO of Verkada.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in July:
- America's 250th: Companies across various industries celebrated the U.S.'s 250th anniversary with product launches and deals, can't-miss events, and much more. The releases didn't stop after July 4, but continued to peak readers' interest throughout the month. From celebrations of hot dogs, camping and baseball to a new presidential library and a commemorative stamp, the anniversary celebrations were a dominant theme in July.
- Quarterly Earnings: Another season of quarterly financial results kicked off July, with reports from Meta, IBM, Abbott and Delta Air Lines among those crossing the wire.
- Back-to-School: As students, parents and teachers prepared to head back to the classroom, brands shared their latest education press releases ahead of the new school year. Brands like Golden Corral, Kroger, Bob Evans and PRETZELIZED focused on ensuring students have the nutritious meals and snacks they need, while Toyota, Plato's Closet and OtterBox had school supplies and clothes covered.
Coming Up: Earnings and back-to-school headlines will continue to dominate headlines throughout August. Other expected hot topics include the ramp-up to football season, early fall product launches, early peaks at Labor Day deals and events, and an increase in tennis-related releases ahead of the US Open, taking place at the end of August.
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