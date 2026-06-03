14 North Texas Nonprofits Receive UWorld Cares Community Grants to Expand STEM, Education and Financial Literacy Programs

Fifth annual UWorld Cares initiative welcomes five new organizations serving Dallas-Fort Worth-area middle and high school students

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen North Texas nonprofits will receive a combined $250,000 from UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, through the fifth annual UWorld Cares Community Grants program.

Since launching in 2022, UWorld Cares, the company's philanthropic arm, has invested $1 million in community grants across North Texas. The initiative supports organizations that help middle and high school students pursue academic success, higher education, and meaningful career opportunities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Since launching in 2022, UWorld Cares has invested $1 million in community grants across North Texas. Post this Fourteen North Texas nonprofits will receive a combined $250,000 from UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, through the fifth annual UWorld Cares Community Grants program. Speed Speed

This year's awards support four new community partners and 10 renewed partnerships. The funded programs are expected to reach nearly 15,000 North Texas students through expanded in-school and after-school programs centered on education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning and financial literacy. Students participating in these programs receive complimentary access to all of UWorld College Prep's high-quality SAT®, ACT®, and Advanced Placement (AP®) resources. That includes courses with exam-like questions, detailed answer explanations, vivid illustrations, precise videos, and comprehensive study guides that make prep faster, easier, and less stressful.

More than 60 organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties applied for funding through a competitive review process. Recipients were selected based on organizational impact, program effectiveness and alignment with UWorld Cares' mission.

New grant recipients include:

Big Thought, for its Unified Delivery Portfolio, which advances STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning for youth through coordinated out‑of‑school time labs, projects, and micro-credentialing

Bold Idea, to expand programming for middle and high school students in the Dallas Independent School District by establishing Coding Clubs at two new school locations

C5 Youth Foundation of Texas, for its Pathways to Postsecondary Success program, which supports the college and career portions of its leadership program

Design Connect Create, to provide supplies for girls learning artificial intelligence (AI), coding, and engineering skills during DCC camps

Returning community partners include:

"Our communities are strongest when every student can see a future filled with possibility," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "By investing in local organizations that provide programming that supports STEM and financial literacy, we're helping create lasting opportunities for young people and shaping the next generation of innovators, leaders, and changemakers."

In 2025, UWorld Cares supported more than 34,000 students through 159 organizations, providing more than $300,000 in financial donations. UWorld employees volunteered 979 hours in local communities. The company also donated more than $4 million in product scholarships to high school students and aspiring accountants, lawyers, graduate students, and financial professionals worldwide.

UWorld accepts applications for its UWorld Cares Community Grants from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. Eligible organizations must qualify as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity and have maintained active status for at least two years. For information, visit uworld.com/uworldcares.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC