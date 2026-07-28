JD-Next® Awards 10 Inaugural Impact Scholarships to Future Law Students Committed to Expanding Access to Justice

More than 1,000 applicants apply for funding for their fall 2026 law school tuition

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JD-Next®, a research-based law school admissions assessment and preparation program from Aspen Publishing, has announced the 10 recipients of its inaugural JD-Next Impact Scholarships.

The program, which generated more than 1,000 applications nationwide, recognizes aspiring law students who plan to use their education to enhance the justice system, strengthen communities, and foster a more just society.

JD-Next® is a rigorous law school admissions assessment to help applicants demonstrate readiness for legal education. Post this Angelreana Choi, who will attend the University of Virginia School of Law in fall 2026, received a $7,000 scholarship as part of JD-Next®'s inaugural Impact Scholarship program. Learn more: https://bit.ly/4xba7VO Speed Speed

Two recipients were selected for top awards of a $10,000 or $7,000 scholarship, while eight additional finalists each received a $1,000 scholarship. All funds will be paid directly to recipients' law schools and credited toward tuition for the fall 2026 semester.

Darlissa M. Allen, who will attend the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) David A. Clarke School of Law, received the $10,000 first-place scholarship. She grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, served in the Marine Corps, and graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Arts and Cornell Law School with a Master of Science in Legal Studies with an emphasis in Business Law. She said she hopes to use her legal education to build systems that protect vulnerable communities, expand opportunity, and allow innovation and justice to advance together.

"Receiving the inaugural JD-Next Impact Scholarship is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Allen said. "When I opened the email, I cried, not simply because I had been selected, but because it affirmed years of perseverance, sacrifice, and faith. I carry this recognition as an incredible blessing and a responsibility to become the kind of lawyer who expands access to justice and serves others with integrity."

Angelreana Choi, who will attend the University of Virginia School of Law, received the $7,000 second-place scholarship. She grew up in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Certificate in Education Studies. She said she hopes to use her legal education to advocate for immigrant, working-class, and rural communities.

The eight additional finalists receiving $1,000 scholarships are:

Applicants submitted essays describing how they plan to use their legal education to make a positive impact in their communities and society, letters of recommendation and résumés highlighting academic achievement, leadership and service.

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on the clarity of their vision for creating positive change through the law, demonstrated leadership and initiative, commitment to service, the quality and thoughtfulness of their essays, and their alignment with JD-Next's mission to expand access to legal education by helping applicants build and demonstrate readiness for law school.

"The overwhelming response to our inaugural JD-Next Impact Scholarship demonstrates the passion, resilience, and sense of purpose among today's future law students," said Nicole Pinard, CEO of Aspen Publishing. "We were inspired by applicants whose experiences and aspirations reflect the legal profession at its best. Their commitment to leadership, service and justice gives us great confidence in the future of the legal profession."

JD-Next is part of Aspen Publishing's legal education portfolio. Aspen is a UWorld company.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions, and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education™ and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC