14 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
May 22, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy's merger plans, Cracker Barrel's summer road trip sweepstakes, and new nonstop routes from Allegiant.
NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy to Combine, Creating the World's Largest Regulated Electric Utility Business and North America's Premier Energy Infrastructure Platform Benefiting Customers
The combination will create the world's largest regulated electric utility business, fortified by North America's premier energy infrastructure platform and developer. The combined company will be more than 80% regulated, serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and own 110 gigawatts (GW) of generation across a broad mix of energy sources.
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered powerful weight loss in pivotal Phase 3 obesity trial
In TRIUMPH-1, participants on 12 mg retatrutide lost an average of 70.3 lbs (28.3%) over 80 weeks with 45.3% of participants achieving ≥30% weight loss, a level long associated with bariatric surgery. Individuals with a baseline BMI ≥35 who participated in a study extension continued to lose weight, and achieved up to an average of 85.0 lbs (30.3%) weight loss at 104 weeks.
- Cracker Barrel Launches "Fuel Your Summer Road Trip" With $250,000 in Free Gas and Homestyle Cooking
From May 19 through July 26, 250 lucky Cracker Barrel Rewards members will each win $1,000 total (a $500 Cracker Barrel gift card and a $500 gas gift card) to use toward road trips, weekend getaways or everyday summer travel - that's 25 new winners each week.
- Medtronic announces intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc., expanding care options for people living with chronic pain
The acquisition will enhance Medtronic's Neuromodulation portfolio with temporary peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) technology, enabling earlier intervention for chronic pain sufferers.
- Lupa Systems Acquires Three Major Divisions of Vox Media: New York Magazine, Vox Media Podcast Network, and Vox
The properties, known for editorial excellence and deeply engaged audiences, will operate as a subsidiary of Lupa Systems called Vox Media. Eater, Popsugar, SB Nation, The Dodo, and The Verge are not included in the transaction.
- Allegiant Adds Eight New Nonstop Routes, Expanding Service to Florida
For a limited time, the company is offering one-way fares as low as $59 and 1,000 Allways Rewards bonus points when customers book a flight on a new route. "When we grow our route map, we ensure affordable options remain available for travelers across America," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer.
- IBM and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce America's First Purpose-Built Quantum Foundry, Supported by Proposed $1 Billion CHIPS Award
The CHIPS incentive from the DoC will support the research and development efforts of a new IBM company: Anderon, which will be America's first pure-play quantum foundry. This initiative represents one of the most significant commitments by the U.S. Government to date in quantum R&D to position the United States to manufacture most of the world's quantum wafers.
- Co-Diagnostics Develops Ebola Assay Strategy Following Recent Global Outbreak Alert
"In addition to the role that rapid, gold-standard PCR diagnostics can play in identifying infected patients and helping limit the spread of deadly diseases like Ebola, we believe recent events also underscore the growing importance of decentralized diagnostics and real-time situational awareness in helping public health authorities track and contain outbreaks," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer.
- SandboxAQ Integrates its Quantitative AI Models with Anthropic's Claude via MCP
Until now, running the advanced models for new drug discovery and materials discovery required specialized scientists and the ability to write complex code. With Claude serving as a natural language interface to SandboxAQ's Large Quantitative Model platform, any user can access that same capability through plain-English prompts, moving faster from hypothesis to discovery, in the physical world.
- Sony Electronics Unveils 1000X THE COLLEXION, Where Iconic Sound Meets Refined Design
1000X THE COLLEXION represents the most refined expression of Sony's headphone design, combining premium materials, refined craftmanship, and exceptional comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to create a headphone that looks as elevated as it feels.
- Popeyes® Brings its Bold Flavor to the Hamptons to Takeover the Iconic Surf Lodge Chicken Tender Towers as Exclusive Partner for Summer 2026
This first-of-its-kind partnership pairs Popeyes legendary Louisiana flavor with the rhythm of The Surf Lodge's world-renowned Summer Concert Series, placing the brand at the heart of the East Coast's premier music venue where the world's top performers and most vibrant summer social scene collide.
- Parallel Launches Index, A New Model For Compensating Content Owners
"AI agents will use the web far more than humans ever have, and they will create enormous value as a result," said Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Parallel Web Systems. "If that value can be measured and shared based on contribution in an open and transparent way, AI can expand the market for high-quality content rather than diminish it."
- Rocket and Redfin Boost Home Affordability With New Offer, Saving Buyers Up To $20,000
Through the new offering, eligible homebuyers and sellers can save up to $20,000 on their next home when they buy and sell with a Redfin agent and finance with Rocket Mortgage. The savings are delivered through a combination of lender-paid credits from Rocket Mortgage and commission discount from Redfin.
- Little Debbie® Kicks Off "Summer of Soccer" with New Treats, Fan Gear and Seasonal Favorites
The Summer of Soccer snack collection and exclusive merchandise will be available starting the first week of June. The lineup of treats specifically crafted for game-day energy and post-match celebrations includes Soccer Brownies, Soccer S'mores Mini Muffins, Soccer Gingerbread Cookies and Soccer Mini Donuts.
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