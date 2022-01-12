$144.5 Billion Global Composites Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Carbon, Glass), Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament, RTM), End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composites market size is expected to reach USD 144.5 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries such as automotive and transportation, along with the increasing government investment in green transportation is augmenting growth of the market.



The market is witnessing huge potential on account of continuous R&D activities by the major companies. Composites are anticipated to gain popularity owing to their superior properties coupled with their diversified applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, construction, and energy.



The growth of the market is adversely impacted by the economic crisis and lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, increasing product demand in the automotive and electronics industry is anticipated to benefit the market growth. Industries are gradually shifting towards a new normal to gain a similar growth trend as before the pandemic.



The market is characterized by the presence of established players with a strong financial base; as a result, the entry barriers are high. In addition, high initial investments are required to sustain in the market, hence, the threat of new entrants is expected to be low.



Composites Market Report Highlights

The glass fiber composites segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. The beneficial properties of these fibers such as low thermal expansion, high stiffness, high chemical resistance, and low weight make them popular for use in industrial applications

The automotive and transportation segment is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2028. Global awareness to control carbon emissions is propelling the electric vehicle industry, which in turn has resulted in growth in the market

by 2028. Global awareness to control carbon emissions is propelling the electric vehicle industry, which in turn has resulted in growth in the market The market in North America was estimated to account for USD 18.8 billion in 2020, owing to investment by technological advancements and investments by government and private companies in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries

was estimated to account for in 2020, owing to investment by technological advancements and investments by government and private companies in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries China is major producer of electrical and electronics goods in the world. The robust electrical and electronics capacity additions offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers of composites in the country

is major producer of electrical and electronics goods in the world. The robust electrical and electronics capacity additions offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers of composites in the country Growing construction and infrastructure industry in the Middle East is projected to boost the demand for composites over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government investment in infrastructure is expected to boost the demand for composites in the coming years

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Composites Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Composites Market- Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Analysis

3.2.1.1. Resins

3.2.1.2. Reinforcements

3.2.1.3. Auxiliary raw materials

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. United States Environmental Protection Agency

3.4.2. Code of Federal Regulations

3.4.3. U.S. Depart of transportation (Federal Aviation Administration)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry

3.5.1.2. Growing utilization of composites in industrial sectors

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. High manufacturing and processing cost

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. Suppliers Power

3.6.3. Buyers Power

3.6.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.5. Threat of New Entrants

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.1. Political

3.7.2. Economic

3.7.3. Social

3.7.4. Technology

3.7.5. Environmental

3.7.6. Legal



Chapter 4. Composites Market: Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1. Composites Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Carbon Fiber

4.2.1. Carbon fiber Composites market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3. Glass Fiber

4.3.1. Glass fiber Composites market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Others Composites market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Composites Market: Manufacturing Process Estimates & Analysis

5.1. Composites Market: Manufacturing Process Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Layup Process

5.2.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by layup process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Filament Winding Process

5.3.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by filament winding process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4. Injection Molding Process

5.4.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by injection molding process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5. Pultrusion Process

5.5.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by pultrusion process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.6. Compression Molding Process

5.6.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by compression molding process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.7. Resin Transfer Molding Process

5.7.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by resin transfer molding Process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by other manufacturing process, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Composites Market: End-use Estimates & Analysis

6.1. Composites Market: End-use Movement Analysis Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Automotive & Transportation

6.2.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by automotive & transportation, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Wind Energy

6.3.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by wind energy, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4. Electrical & Electronics

6.4.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by electrical & electronics, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5. Construction & Infrastructure

6.5.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by construction & infrastructure, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6. Pipes & Tanks

6.6.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by pipes & tanks, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7. Marine

6.7.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by marine, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Composites market estimates and forecasts, by others end-use 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Application Matrix

7.1. Application Matrix



Chapter 8. Composites Market: Region Estimates & Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of raw materials

9.3.2. List of manufacturers

9.3.3. List of suppliers/distributors

9.3.4. List of end users

9.4. Public Companies

9.4.1. Company Market Positioning

9.5. Private Companies

9.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Teijin Ltd.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product Benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.3 Owens Corning

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product Benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.4 PPG Industries, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.5 Huntsman Corporation LLC

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product Benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.6 SGL Group

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.7 Hexcel Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product Benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.8 DuPont

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product Benchmarking

10.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.9 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product Benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.10 Weyerhaeuser Company

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.11 Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Financial performance

10.11.3 Product Benchmarking

10.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.12 Cytec Industries (Solvay. S.A.)

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Financial performance

10.12.3 Product Benchmarking

10.12.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.13 China Jushi Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Financial performance

10.13.3 Product Benchmarking

10.13.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.14 Veplas Group

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Financial performance

10.14.3 Product Benchmarking

10.14.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.15 Kineco Limited

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Financial performance

10.15.3 Product Benchmarking

10.15.4 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2botd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets