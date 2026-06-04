1440 Reaches $101 Million Valuation, Underscoring Strength of Its Independent, Profitable Media Model

Quadrupling its valuation in three years, 1440's latest valuation underscores its focus on building a durable, product-driven media business

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440, the knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, today announced it has reached a $101 million valuation, marking a significant milestone for the bootstrapped, profitable media company. The valuation reflects 1440's sustained growth, disciplined operating model, and direct relationship with its audience of more than 4.7 million subscribers.

Founded in 2017 as an email newsletter sent to 78 friends and family, 1440 has grown into a multi-platform knowledge destination. Built on a mission to deliver fact-based, human-curated information, the company has expanded beyond its flagship Daily Digest into a broader ecosystem that includes its Topics library, newsletters, and multimedia offerings.

While many digital media companies have relied on venture capital to scale, 1440 has prioritized profitability, capital efficiency, and long-term sustainability. The company reached profitability in 2023 and continues to generate consistent revenue growth through its advertising-supported model, alongside industry-leading engagement.

"This milestone reflects the strength of the business we have built and the trust we have earned from our readers," said Tim Huelskamp, Co-Founder and CEO of 1440. "We have focused on delivering value through high-quality, fact-based content and building a direct relationship with our audience. That discipline has allowed us to grow sustainably while remaining independent."

The $101 million valuation highlights both the company's financial performance and its position within the evolving media landscape. At a time when many publishers face economic pressure and shifting platform dynamics, 1440 has continued to scale through a lean, audience-first model.

"We are building 1440 with a long-term mindset focused on durability and independence," Huelskamp added. "We believe strong fundamentals, disciplined growth, and a commitment to our team and audience will continue to guide our decisions as we scale."

Looking ahead, 1440 plans to continue investing in its editorial team, expanding its Topics platform, and developing new formats across audio, video, and on-site experiences to support deeper engagement across its ecosystem.

About 1440

1440 is the knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, delivering fact-focused information curated by human editors to help curious people stay informed and inspired. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates the Daily Digest, a five-minute newsletter and briefing read by 4.7 million subscribers, and Topics, a platform offering deeper explainers and insights across culture, science, business, history and health. Built on a mission to champion curiosity, clarity, and truth in an age of information overload, 1440 brings verified facts and meaningful context to readers without spin or agenda. For more information, please visit join1440.com.

SOURCE 1440