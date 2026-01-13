1440 ENTERS 2026 WITH ACCELERATING GROWTH AS IT EVOLVES FROM NEWSLETTER TO KNOWLEDGE COLLECTIVE

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440, the fastest growing knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, announces major audience and product milestones as it continues to evolve into a knowledge collective combating the modern intellectual dark age in 2026. Against the backdrop of an information environment reshaped by AI, algorithmic echo chambers, and declining trust, in 2025 1440 continued to invest in human-curated knowledge and expanding access to factual, contextual information across platforms.

1440 began as an email newsletter sent to 78 friends in 2017 and has since grown into a leading destination for fact-focused, human-curated knowledge. While the Daily Digest remains its foundation, 1440 has expanded well beyond its origins to support readers seeking deeper understanding, broader context, and reliable learning across platforms.

Record Growth Across the Newsletter Portfolio

1440's Daily Digest surpassed 4.6 million subscribers while engagement remained industry-leading, with open rates of over 65% across all newsletters and industry leading click-through rates, reinforcing the 1440's role as a trusted source for fact-focused news and high-quality evergreen sourcing.

1440 also introduced three new newsletters across Business and Finance, Science & Technology and Society & Culture, reflecting growing demand for deeper learning with 1440's unique editorial style. These verticalized newsletters have combined over 500k subscribers. That demand continues to build across upcoming launches as well, with more than 45,000 readers already on the waitlist for 1440's forthcoming Health & Medicine newsletter, slated to launch in the coming weeks.

1440 Topics Becomes a Scaled Information Destination

Recognizing readers' desire to better understand the foundational concepts shaping the news, in 2025 1440 expanded Topics, its growing library of foundational knowledge. Today, Topics includes more than 400 Topics pages across Business & Finance, Science & Technology, Health & Medicine, World History, and Society & Culture.

Since the wide launch in February, Topics has drawn over 12 million unique visitors, with over 15.6 million site visits and an average session time of over six minutes, demonstrating strong reader engagement and validation of 1440's belief that human curation is essential to learning.

In 2026, 1440 will continue to expand Topics, investing in its team of five dedicated editors and introducing new ways for readers to engage more deeply with the platform.

Expanding Across Platforms: Audio, Video, and On-Site Experiences

1440 also broadened its reach in 2025 with new formats that help readers explore and learn in the mode of their choice:

1440 Explores podcast , launched in October , surpassed 155k downloads, 26,000 subscribers and a 70% completion rate across podcast platforms, offering long-form knowledge on the most fascinating topics of our time – a sonic encyclopedia for the insatiably curious

, launched in , surpassed across podcast platforms, offering long-form knowledge on the most fascinating topics of our time – a sonic encyclopedia for the insatiably curious 1440's YouTube channel grew 135% year-over-year, generating nearly 6 million views across explainers, interviews, and educational content, with over 130K subscribers – a 43% increase.

This multi-platform expansion strengthens 1440's position as a destination for the insatiably curious beyond the inbox.

"Our 4.6 million readers made 2025 our strongest year yet, and they're telling us something clear: they want more than headlines; they want understanding. They're looking for grounding, context, and the foundational knowledge that makes sense of a chaotic world. That demand is driving 1440's evolution into a true knowledge platform," said Tim Huelskamp, Co-Founder and CEO. "As we look to 2026, we're building on this momentum with new ways for readers to explore and connect ideas, strengthening the knowledge collective we're creating together."

Building on the momentum of 2025, 1440 is preparing for a transformational 2026, expanding Topics, scaling its editorial team and introducing new ways for readers to engage with 1440's deep wealth of knowledge both online and in-person. These enhancements will support richer exploration, stronger discovery, and a more connected learning experience across the 1440 ecosystem.

As 1440 evolves, the mission remains the same: to build a knowledge collective where curiosity thrives and learning never stops.

About 1440

1440 is the knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, delivering fact-focused information curated by human editors to help curious people stay informed and inspired. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates the Daily Digest, a five-minute newsletter and briefing read by 4.6 million subscribers, and Topics, a platform offering deeper explainers and insights across culture, science, business, history and health. Built on a mission to champion curiosity, clarity, and truth in an age of information overload, 1440 brings verified facts and meaningful context to readers without spin or agenda. For more information, please visit join1440.com.

