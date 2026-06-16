MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Home Security AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 home security brands by estimated AI citation share across more than 60 consumer prompts on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Ring holds an estimated 16% AI citation share — the most-cited home security brand. SimpliSafe holds an estimated ~12%. ADT — the 150-year-old category incumbent, founded 1874 — ranks third at an estimated ~9.5%.

Why it matters: The U.S. home security systems market is estimated at ~$57.8 billion in 2025. DIY-wireless now runs roughly 2:1 over professionally-installed systems by market value. The buyer journey is moving into the chatbox — and AI engines retrieve from the review economy the legacy carriers never built into.

Three findings:

The doorbell is the gateway. Ring's video doorbell became shorthand for the category and the default citation for "home security camera." No-contract beats contract. Brands that sell without long-term monitoring agreements out-cite the ones that don't — DIY listicles dominate the retrieval surface. Smart-home integration shifts the answer. Add "Alexa" or "Google Home" to the query and Google Nest, Wyze, and Eufy step forward; remove it and ADT loses further share.

"ADT has guarded American homes since 1874. Ask AI how to secure your home today and it points you at a doorbell camera you install yourself. That is a verdict on the channel, not the product. Ring and SimpliSafe were built being reviewed, ranked, and argued about online. The engines read that and cannot see the dealer network." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/home-security-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: The 5W AI Visibility Index measures estimated brand citation share across structured prompts on the five major AI engines. Findings are directional estimates — not a live query audit or consumer survey.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations