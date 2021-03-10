16-Year-Old Eco-Hero and Activist Ignites Conversation with Kids Across the Globe About Climate Action

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 16-year-old Sarah Goody announced the launch of a global initiative to help kids across the world speak up for climate action. Goody, who was recently recognized for her work in climate reform by Nickelodeon & Time For Kids in the 2020 Kid of The Year Award Show, will come together with celebrities and top youth activists in a 4-part webinar series that aims to give children and young adults the tools to ignite change.

Sarah Goody marches in the Youth Climate Strike in San Francisco on May 24, 2019. Climate NOW and youth activist Sarah Goody will come together this April with celebrities and top youth activists in a 4-part webinar series that aims to give children and young adults the tools to ignite change.

Goody, who has been recognized by Prince William and Prince Harry for her work in the field of climate justice, is on a mission to expand her army of eco-warriors. Having led strikes of more than 40,000, Goody has focused on helping children and young adults learn about climate change and its impact on our planet. To date, Goody has inspired thousands to take actions to reduce global carbon emissions. In celebration of Earth Day 2021, Goody and the thousands she's inspired will be uniting with activists across the globe to launch the Climate NOW "Climate Action Crash Course."

Leading up to Earth Day, the Climate NOW "Climate Action Crash Course" is a 4 part webinar series for young people of all ages to learn about climate change. Each webinar is designed for a different age-group, ending in an all-ages culminating celebration of the climate movement on Earth Day 2021. Celebrities, youth-activists, and other guests will join the webinars throughout the series to provide their thoughts and stories on climate justice and the power of young voices.

The webinars will be recorded and made available after each session for those that cannot attend live.

WEBINAR DATES:

Thursday April 1st 4pm PST / 7pm EST - Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages under 10

- Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages Thursday April 8th 4pm PST / 7pm EST - Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages 10 - 14

- Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages Thursday April 15th 4pm PST / 7pm EST - Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages 15 - 21

- Climate Action Crash Course webinar for ages Thursday April 22nd 4pm PST / 7pm EST - Climate Action Crash Course Earth Day webinar for all ages

Educators and parents are also encouraged to sign up and attend on behalf of their students/children.

"We intend to empower young people and provide them with the resources to get involved in the climate movement," says Sarah Goody, activist and founder of Climate NOW. "It's important now, more than ever, to highlight the power of one's voice and the radical changes that can come from taking climate action."

With the launch of this webinar series, Goody hopes to provide attendees a safe haven for learning about the causes of global warming and the impacts of climate change. Discussions will include careers in climate action and talks on the future of activism. Webinars will last for approximately 45 minutes each.

To learn more about how young people can inspire change and play a key role in climate solutions please visit www.sarah-goody.com or www.climatenow.solutions.

About Sarah Goody

Sarah Goody is a 16-year-old climate activist and founder of Climate NOW, a youth-led group dedicated to bringing awareness to the climate movement and empowering our youth to take action for their future. Sarah has spoken at schools and rallies and has appeared on podcasts and shows as a guest speaker. She is a published author, with work in Teen Vogue and Forbes . For further information, please visit www.sarah-goody.com .

