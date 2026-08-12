1800 TEQUILA UNVEILS NEWEST EXPRESSION OF ITS COLECCIÓN TEQUILA SERIES, CELEBRATING THE ENDURING LEGACY OF MEXICAN ART & CULTURE

Crafted to complement the iconic pyramid-shaped bottle of 1800 Tequila, an ode to the Mayan pyramids found throughout Mexico and the country's enduring legacy, Friedeberg's one-of-a-kind decanter transforms tequila into a sculptural work of art. Inspired by his early encounters with architecture, the design weaves intricate lines, geometric forms, and layered motifs to become a lasting expression of Mexican cultural heritage.

With just 50 pieces produced worldwide, each decanter is accompanied by an official art certificate, affirming its place as a true collectible and a tribute to Friedeberg's lasting influence and legacy.

"Pedro's work has always existed at the intersection of imagination, identity, and heritage, and this latest iteration for the 1800 Colección Tequila series is no different," said Patrick Charpenel, Executive Director of El Museo del Barrio. "Mono Laberinto Doble is more than a collectible; it is a tribute to the maestro's legacy and a representation of the longtime connection between 1800 Tequila and Mexican artistry."

Friedeberg's relationship with 1800 Tequila began in 2017, when he served as the inaugural artist for the 1800® Milenio Artist Series in Mexico. Having once described 1800 Tequila as his favorite tequila, Mono Laberinto Doble, one of the final projects he completed, carries added personal significance and reflects a creative partnership built on shared heritage and a mutual commitment to elevating Mexican artistry. One of the rarest tequilas in the world, 1800 Colección Tequila is the embodiment of the art of tequila – where exceptional liquid meets artistic expression. Previous 1800 Tequila decanters have been custom-designed by legacy artists and cultural visionaries like Bosco Sodi, Leonora Carrington, Gary Baseman, and Hector Velazquez.

Released only in the finest years of production, 1800 Colección Tequila is an Extra Añejo tequila crafted from 100% blue Weber agave harvested at peak maturity in the Tequila Valley. Produced at the brand's family-owned distillery, the agaves are slow-cooked in traditional masonry ovens before the tequila is fermented, double distilled in copper pot stills, and aged for at least three years in new American oak casks with medium and high char, as well as French oak casks that previously held Amarone wine. The result is a smooth, layered profile with notes of oak, cooked agave, honey, prune, and subtle vanilla.

The release of Mono Laberinto Doble is featured in The Art of Tequila: Spirit of Mexico – the latest release from luxury book publisher Assouline. The book explores tequila's connection to Mexican art, craftsmanship and culture, highlighting 1800 Tequila through the brand's Jalisco roots and collaborations with artists including Friedeberg.

The latest 1800 Colección Tequila release is available as a limited collectible for a suggested retail price of $11,000 per 700ml bottle at 1800Tequila.com. The Art of Tequila: Spirit of Mexico is available for purchase from Assouline. For more information about 1800 Tequila and the latest 1800 Colección Tequila release, follow @1800Tequila on social.

About 1800® Tequila

Named for the year the Beckmann family first placed tequila in barrels, 1800® Tequila is rooted in more than 11 generations of tequila-making tradition. In 1967, Juan Beckmann Vidal introduced the world's first official 100% agave Añejo tequila, helping define a new standard for craftsmanship and aging in the category. Today, 1800 Tequila is the World's Most Awarded Tequila family1, crafted from 100% blue Weber agave harvested at peak maturity in Tequila, Mexico. The brand continues to honor its Mexican heritage through exceptional tequila and collaborations that celebrate art and culture. The iconic trapezoidal bottle pays homage to the Mayan pyramids found throughout Mexico. For more information, visit 1800Tequila.com or follow @1800Tequila on Instagram.

1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. ©2026 Proximo, 1800Tequila.com. Please drink responsibly.

1Source: Based on awards received by 1800 Tequila from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC and IWSC between 2001 and 2024.

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SOURCE 1800 Tequila