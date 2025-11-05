1800 TEQUILA INTRODUCES NEW HIGH PROOF OFFERINGS, DELIVERING BOLDER FLAVOR FOR EVEN BOLDER NIGHTS

Available nationwide, 1800 High Proof Tequilas deliver bigger flavor in a conveniently smaller-sized 375ml bottle, making it easy to enjoy wherever the night takes you – whether you're celebrating big or kicking back with your crew.

From introducing the world to the first Añejo tequila, to now crafting High Proof expressions that bring even more intensity, character, and flavor to every pour, 1800 High Proof Tequilas pay homage to the brand's trailblazing history and its continued leadership in taste and tradition.

"With over 250 years of tequila-making tradition behind us, we are proud to continue evolving our portfolio while staying true to our roots," says Alex Coronado, Master Distiller and Head of Production. "These new high proof expressions reflect the craftsmanship passed down through 11 continuous generations of maestro tequileros – bringing forward the richness of agave, enhanced aromatic complexity, and a more intense tasting experience."

1800 High Proof Reposado Tequila is made with 100% blue Weber agave grown in volcanic soil and rested in new American and French oak, yielding a mild spice flavor. 1800 High Proof Blanco Tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity, double-distilled, and blended with a special selection of white tequilas for a smooth, clean flavor.

Looking to buy? 1800 High Proof Reposado Tequila and 1800 High Proof Blanco Tequila are available for purchase at 1800Tequila.com . Want to turn things up a notch? Try them together by ordering the 1800 High Proof Tequila Duo. Both are available with a suggested retail price of $18.99 USD (Blanco) and $19.99 USD (Reposado) per 375ml bottle, respectively. You can also find them at retailers such as Luxor Liquors in Michigan, Wine & Liquor Superstore in the New York Metro area, and VIP Liquors in South Florida.

Enjoy 1800 High Proof Tequilas neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite tequila cocktail. For more information about 1800 High Proof Tequila and to find a retailer near you, follow @1800Tequila on social and visit 1800Tequila.com .

1 Source: Based on awards received by 1800 Tequila from Academia Mexicana del Tequila, A.C., Diosa Mayahual, SFWSC and IWSC between 2001 and 2024.

2 Source: Nielsen Period Ending: 5/14/2025 Period Name: CYTD | Market: XAOC+LIQUOR PLUS +CONV | Category: SUPER PREMIUM TEQUILA

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S.2, is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico, and crafted by a family with 11 generations of tequila-making history. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority and creation of the first official Añejo tequila, deep-rooted Mexican heritage, and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com and follow us on Instagram @1800tequila to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio.

1800® Tequila. 45% Alc./Vol. (90 proof).

