1911 Gold Announces Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Ogama-Rockland Gold Project

Highlights:

The underground 2026 MRE for Ogama-Rockland is reported from stopes designed using Deswik 'Mineable Shape Optimizer' ("MSO"), at a 2.50 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") proposed economic cut-off grade: Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,314,000 tonnes ("t") at 6.68 g/t Au containing 712,000 ounces ("oz") Au

The 2026 MRE highlights areas for potential resource growth with additional drilling Expansion potential down-dip and along strike within the modelled veins Gaps within the current resource envelope with the potential to add resources

Additional drilling is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026 ("Q4/2026") to test the areas identified for potential resource expansion

Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, stated, "The updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Ogama-Rockland is an important step in advancing our district-scale opportunity centered around our fully built and permitted True North Complex. The deposit's high-grade profile and significant resource base, open both along-strike and down-dip on multiple veins, highlight the resource growth potential at Ogama-Rockland and the surrounding Rice Lake properties outside the True North mine lease footprint. We look forward to advancing Ogama-Rockland alongside our flagship True North Gold Project, as we progress the development of an expanded gold district in Manitoba."

Ogama-Rockland Mineral Resource Estimate

The 2026 MRE is based on a drill hole database that was rebuilt by 1911 Gold personnel with an effective date of August 6, 2026, containing a total of ninety-nine (99) drill holes, with a total core length of 34,977 m and 19,923 individual assay results. Of these drillholes, 79 drill holes intersecting the modelled vein solids totalling 19,206 assay samples, covering 16,940 m, were included in the resource estimation (see Table 1).

The 2026 MRE is comprised of eight (8) main modelled veins and six (6) subordinate parallel veins. The modelling was completed on cross-sections and level plans using all drill hole data. The mineralized veins strike northwest and dip steeply to the northeast and have been traced for over 1,500 metres ("m") strike length and drilled to depths of over 600 m. The mineralized veins occur as shear zone hosted quartz veins hosted within a multiphase tonalite-granodiorite pluton. Three-dimensional ("3D") modelling of the vein solids was generated in 'Leapfrog Geo' modelling software by 1911 Gold personnel. The vein solids were reviewed by the QP and accepted for use in the 2026 MRE.

The 2026 MRE was completed on August 6, 2026, and is reported within mining stopes designed by Deswik MSO using a 2.50 g/t Au cut-off grade and a minimum width of 1.20 m. All blocks within the mining panels, except those within the potential crown pillar or those in isolated clusters, are included in the 2026 MRE results (see Table 1).

The 2026 MRE consists of Inferred Mineral Resources, which are considered too geologically speculative for the application of economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Ogama-Rockland Historical Production

The deposit comprises the historic Ogama and Rockland gold mines, which collectively produced approximately 45,000 oz of gold at a grade of 11.25 g/t Au between 1948 and 1951 from two (2) main shafts. Prior to formal production, in 1942 the operator shipped ~4,100 tons of ore off-site to the Gunnar Gold Mines Ltd. mill, located 15 km to the east, adjacent to Beresford Lake.

The historic 400 Domain, which corresponds to vein V01, and is described as a single sheet-like body, was the source of virtually all historic gold production from Ogama-Rockland. Mining was confined to the upper 200 m of the deposit.

The historical production is described in the 2013 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and associated technical report (dated November 15, 2013, entitled "A Technical Review of the Ogama-Rockland Deposit on the Rice Lake Property, Manitoba, Canada, for Bison Gold Resources Inc.", prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat).

Table 1: Ogama – Rockland Underground Mineral Resource Estimate

Mineral Resource Tonnage Gold Grade Contained Gold (Category) (t) (g/t) (oz) Inferred Resources 3,314,000 6.68 712,000

Notes: 1. The effective date of the 2026 MRE is August 6, 2026, and is based upon all exploration data available up to April 20, 2026. 2. The 2026 MRE follows the November 29, 2019, CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines. The quantity and grade of the Inferred Mineral Resources listed here are uncertain in nature and have insufficient exploration data to classify them as Indicated Mineral Resources, and it is not certain that additional exploration will result in the upgrading of the Inferred Mineral Resources to a higher category. 3. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. 4. The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources were assigned for blocks interpolated using a minimum of 2 holes with a nominal spacing of 80 m. 5. Ounces and tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 1,000; therefore, sums in the table may not add up due to rounding. 6. The 2026 MRE uses a cut-off grade of 2.50 g/t Au based on assumptions of a gold price of US$2,500/oz, an exchange rate of US$/C$ 0.72, mining operating costs of C$175.00/t, processing costs of C$38.00/t processed, haulage costs of $15.20/t mined, G&A of C$37.00/t processed and average gold recoverability of 94%. 7. The 2026 MRE is reported from MSO designed mining stopes based on parameters including 20 m length, 18 m height and a minimum 1.2 m width. 8. A bulk density of 2.71 t/m3 was used for non-mineralized material and 2.69 t/m3 for mineralized material to convert volumes to tonnes for all blocks in the mineral resource estimation. 9. Historically mined tonnage from voids, totalling 236,600 t, was removed from the model. 10. The raw gold assay values were capped by vein with capping ranging from 3.0 g/t Au to 60.0 g/t Au. This resulted in the loss of 62% of gold metal. 11. Gold grades were estimated into a 5 m x 5 m x 5 m block model using the Ordinary Kriging (OK) method using composites intersecting the vein solids. 12. From surface, a 36 m high proposed crown pillar is removed from the resource. 13. All resources below -270 metres above sea level ("masl"), or below 590 m vertical depth, are removed. 14. Selected isolated and peripheral blocks were removed from the resource.

Gold grades were estimated into a 5x5x5 m block model in MinePlan 3D software using the Ordinary Kriging ("OK") method. The methodology was validated by nearest neighbour ("NN") and inverse distance squared ("ID2") estimation methods. Composites from a minimum of 2 drill holes were required for a block to be interpolated with a gold grade and then classified as an Inferred Mineral Resource.

The 2026 MRE drill database, totalling ninety-nine (99) drill holes for 34,977 m of drilling and 19,923 assay results, includes eight (8) surface drill holes for 2,410 m of drilling for 1,150 assay results completed by 1911 Gold in 2025/2026 designed to test and confirm the geology model, and five (5) surface drill holes for 1,881 m of drilling for 2,428 assay results from 2018 completed by 1911 Gold designed as twin holes to validate historical data. The drill database also includes 429 m of drill core sampled during 2025/2026 totalling 439 assay samples from fifteen (15) drill holes, completed during 2018, 2010 and 2011, and previously not sampled. All drilling was performed as surface diamond core drilling (See press release dated May 26, 2026, entitled "1911 Gold Reports High-Grade Drill Results from Ogama-Rockland Intersecting 10.41 g/t Gold over 3.40 m, including 32.40 g/t Gold over 1.00 m").

Before estimation, potentially anomalous outlier grades were identified and their influence on the grade model was controlled during interpolation by top-cutting. The assay gold values were capped by vein and ranged between 3.0 g/t Au and 60.0 g/t Au (V04). Upon completion of the resource, additional peripheral stopes were removed as were all resources below -270 masl (590 m vertical depth) and all resources from surface down to a vertical depth of 36 m to allow for a proposed crown pillar.

MSO runs were performed on all blocks classified as Inferred Mineral resource to generate stopes measuring 20 m long x 18m high and with a minimum width of 1.2 m at a 2.50 g/t Au cut-off as required by CIM guidelines for declaring an underground mineral resource estimate. The sensitivity of the block values at various cut-off grades within the 2.50 g/t Au cut-off grade block model constrained by MSO designed stopes for cut-off grades above or at 2.50 g/t Au and within the resource grade-shells for lower cut-offs is included in Table 2. The block tabulations included in Table 2 do not constitute mineral resource estimates and are included to illustrate block grade sensitivity within the 2026 MRE.

The nominal hole spacing for Inferred Mineral Resources was 80 m using a minimum of two (2) drill holes for estimation. The nominal hole spacing for potential mineral resources, which were not reported, was 170 m using a minimum of two (2) drill holes for estimation.

Table 2: Sensitivity of the Block Model to Different Gold Grade Thresholds



Inferred Resources Sensitivity Grade Tonnage Gold Grade Contained Gold (g/t) (t) (g/t) (t) *2.00 4,924,000 4.83 764,600 *2.25 4,478,100 5.15 741,500 2.50 3,314,000 6.68 712,000 **3.00 2,903,100 7.24 675,600 **3.50 2,499,100 7.88 633,500 **4.00 2,199,100 8.45 597,500

Note: * Within the resource grade-shell, using the respective cut-off grade, **MSO stopes reporting above cut-off

Mineral Resource Potential Discussion

The 2026 MRE identified several areas of the deposit where tighter drill hole spacing could allow more blocks to be interpolated with gold grades and could upgrade the classification of parts of the resource.

Additional surface drilling also has significant potential to add mineral resources along strike and down dip of the known mineralization.

Potential resources have also been identified within and on the peripheries of the current resource that additional drilling could have the potential to add inferred resources. With the results of the mineral resource estimate, the Company is refining a follow-up drilling plan to assess the potential extension of the gold mineralization hosted within the Ogama-Rockland vein system.

Table 3: Ogama-Rockland – Mineral Resource Estimate by Vein

Inferred Resources by Vein Vein Tonneage Gold Grade Contained Gold (Name) (t) (g/t Au) (oz) V01 117,000 3.70 13,900 V02 269,000 7.36 63,800 V04 905,000 5.89 171,600 V06 427,000 5.36 73,500 V10 68,000 3.33 7,300 V13 26,000 3.67 3,000 V15 319,000 7.80 79,900 V20 27,000 3.48 3,000 V23 295,000 8.08 76,000 V40 219,000 6.42 45,300 V45 36,000 6.15 7,100 V50 284,000 5.36 48,900 V55 0 0 0 V60 308,000 12.00 118,800 Total 3,314,000 6.68 712,000

Note: *Tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 1,000, and ounces to the nearest 100; therefore, sums in the table may not add-up due to rounding. External waste is also included in the MSO report at a grade of 0 g/t Au.

Next Steps

The updated 2026 MRE at Ogama-Rockland represents a key step in 1911 Gold's strategy of using the existing infrastructure at the True North Complex to develop resources across the wider Rice Lake district. The Company has planned a follow-up surface drill program at Ogama-Rockland for Q4/2026.

A composite sample was collected from the recent Ogama-Rockland drill core and sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (Metallurgy Services), Kamloops, Canada for metallurgical recovery test work. Results will be released upon completion of the test work.

The updated mineral resources for Ogama-Rockland will be included in the global resource update expected in Q4/ 2026, which will include a mineral resource update for True North. The current exploration drill program at True North includes resource expansion drilling and drilling from the new near-mine exploration targets, the San Antonio Mine West, San Antonio Mine Southeast, and the Shore targets. This updated resource may also inform updated mine plans and future potential technical studies to support a potential production decision at True North in 2027.

Qualified Person Statement

The 2026 MRE was completed by Tim Maunula, P.Geo. of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., Chatham, Ontario, Canada, who is an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 standards. The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by independent QP Tim Maunula, P.Geo.

An independent technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 will be completed within 45 days of this news release.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Both 1911 Gold and Tim Maunula, P.Geo., have reviewed the historical QA/QC data supporting the drilling and assay results and consider them acceptable for use in the 2026 MRE.

For the 2018 drilling, drill core samples selected by project geologists were sawn in half at the secure core logging facilities at the True North Complex, with half of the core retained for reference purposes. Rock samples from drill core were sealed in plastic bags, placed into rice bags secured with numbered tags, and packed for shipping. A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory. Samples were submitted to TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for sample preparation by crushing to 70% passing 1.7 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 250 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 95% passing 106 microns. Sample pulps were analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay with an AAS finish. For samples returning >10 ppm Au, a cut of the original pulp was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference material, non-certified blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, with QA/QC samples accounting for 12% of total samples. Blanks were also inserted after any sample containing visible gold. Prep duplicates (coarse rejects) were submitted to ALS Ltd. in North Vancouver, BC for check assaying by a 30 g fire assay with an AAS finish. For samples returning >10 ppm Au, a cut of the original pulp was re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Results were evaluated for accuracy, precision and contamination.

Core samples from 2025/2026 drilling were collected by sawing the drill core in half along the axis, with one-half sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed, and the other half retained for future reference. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2 mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal to or greater than 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples and on samples containing visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party analysis is conducted on 5% of all submitted sample pulps at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future and offers a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The Company's strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around centralized and expandable infrastructure that supports a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term business with a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North Complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the ongoing drill programs and the timing and results thereof, preparation and delivery of a global resource estimate, the targets to be included and the timing thereof, and ongoing development work to advance the project towards a potential production decision, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation