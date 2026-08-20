1911 Gold Reports Positive Metallurgical Results of 93.7% for True North and 96.3% for Ogama-Rockland

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to report the results of metallurgical gold recovery test-work performed on mineralized samples from the Company's True North Gold Project ("True North"), centrally located within the 60,000-ha land package, and the Ogama-Rockland Gold Project ("Ogama-Rockland"), located approximately 45 kilometres ("km") by road southeast of True North, on its 100%-owned Rice Lake property in southeast Manitoba, Canada, as well as an update on the recommissioning of the True North mill.

Highlights:

True North Gold ("Au") recoveries included the following highlights:

Metallurgical test work on a 130 kilogram ("kg") sample with a measured head grade of 1.82 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au collected from underground on Level 16 from the L10 Zone in conditions the True North Mill previously operated at, include the following highlights: Total Au recoveries averaging 93.7 percent ("%") Recovery averaging 51.0% Au by gravity concentration An average of 44.5% of gold reporting to the flotation concentrate Leach recovery averaging 95.5% Au from the reground flotation concentrate 24-to-48-hour leach residence time and moderate to low reagent consumption Ball Mill Work Index ("BMWI") of 14.1 kilowatt hours per tonne ("kWh/t") indicating the low end of the medium hardness range, no acid-generating and deleterious metal leaching potential



Ogama-Rockland Au recoveries included the following highlights:

Preliminary metallurgical test work on a composite sample with a measured head grade of 4.65 g/t Au from recent drill core in conditions the True North mill previously operated at, include the following highlights: Total Au recovery of 96.3% Au based on a Gravity-Flotation-Regrind-Leach flowsheet Gold recovery of 82.0% Au by gravity concentration Gold recovery of 97.7% Au by leaching the reground flotation concentrate A leach residence time of 72-hour and moderate to low reagent consumption



True North Mill Commissioning Update

A successful commissioning run of the True North primary ball mill has been conducted after installation of new ball mill liners, lifters and a new gear lube system in preparation for test mining and milling



Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to provide results from metallurgical test work for True North, confirming excellent gold recoveries, with a significant amount of gold recovered through the gravity stage, and the remainder readily leachable in the flotation concentrate. Results confirmed moderate reagent consumptions, good residence time and highlighted opportunities to improve flotation and leach efficiencies and total gold recoveries. Preliminary test work for Ogama-Rockland provided encouraging results and confirmed the clean nature of material which is amenable to high recoveries at the True North mill. Further trade-off studies and test work will look to assess possible improvements with further and expanded testing which will take place during our planned test mining and bulk sampling program."

True North Metallurgical Gold Recovery Test-Work

A 130 kg sample was collected from the L10 Zone located on Level 16 (-720 m) to test various operating parameters for potential future operations of the True North mill, including the planned bulk sample and test mining activities. The samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (Metallurgy Services), Kamloops, Canada, for the metallurgical gold recovery test-work. The True North sample was collected from the V-1030 vein within the L10 resource comprised of quartz-carbonate breccia veining with pyrite in veinlets and disseminations hosted within the Lower Basalt unit, with a head assay grade of 1.20 g/t Au from channel sampling across the vein face. The test program was designed to test the amount of gold recovered by gravity at various primary grind scenarios prior to flotation of a sulphide concentrate, different regrind scenarios of the float concentrate prior to cyanide leaching, the potential to increase the mass pull of the concentrate and to test a number of operating parameters for leaching of the float concentrate. The test work also included bond ball mill work index tests, head grade characterization and various environmental and mineralogical tests/analysis.

Gravity-Flotation Test Work

A number of gravity tests were conducted on 2 kg samples collected from the main composite using a Knelson concentrator with a 100 g cone, followed by hand panning of the Knelson concentrate. The pan tail was then combined with the Knelson tail to form a gravity tail stream, which was subjected to rougher flotation and subsequent leach tests after reground of the flotation concentrate.

Tests were conducted to investigate the gravity recovery and rougher kinetics at three primary grind sizing targets of 87 micron ("µm"), 112 μm and 147 μm (P80). Over 50 % of the feed gold was recovered to the pan concentrate, which averaged approximately 131 g/t Au, with most of the remaining gold recovered in the rougher flotation stages (Table 1).

Table 1: True North: Gravity and Flotation Recoveries

Test Grind

Size Gravity Rec-y Float Rec-y Float Tail Head Grade* (#) (P80, µm) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t Au) T1 147 53.8 % 41.8 % 0.08 1.82 T4 147 24.9 % 71.8 % 0.06 1.82 T5 147 42.5 % 53.1 % 0.08 1.82 T2 112 57.1 % 39.6 % 0.06 1.82 T6 112 49.0 % 47.7 % 0.06 1.82 T7 112 38.4 % 56.7 % 0.09 1.82 T16 112 59.9 % 34.1 % 0.11 1.82 T17 112 55.8 % 36.5 % 0.14 1.82 T18 112 65.9 % 30.3 % 0.07 1.82 T19 112 52.7 % 41.3 % 0.11 1.82 T20 112 49.3 % 44.7 % 0.11 1.82 T21 112 50.7 % 44.9 % 0.08 1.82 T3 87 61.1 % 36.2 % 0.05 1.82 T8 87 55.1 % 42.7 % 0.04 1.82 T9 87 49.3 % 45.8 % 0.09 1.82 Average 51.0 % 44.5 % 0.08 1.82

*Measured head grade

Leaching of Flotation Concentrate and Gold Recovery

Cyanidation bottle roll leach tests were conducted on bulk rougher flotation concentrates produced from the gravity-flotation rougher tests. The effects of regrinding the rougher flotation concentrate, changes to sodium cyanide concentration, oxygen sparging, higher mass-pulls and other leach conditions were evaluated (Table 2). Sodium cyanide ("NaCN") levels were reduced from 2000 ppm to 1000 ppm, reagent consumption was monitored and aimed to maintain a pH of 10.5. No leaching of the rougher flotation tails was attempted due to the low levels of gold in the tails. For total recoveries 100% of all gold reporting to the gravity concentrate is assumed to be able to be recovered. Leach recoveries of gold are for gold in the flotation concentrate only. Leaching was conducted up to 72 hours with optimum recoveries achieved between 24 and 48 hours.

Table 2: True North: Leach Recoveries of Flotation Concentrate

Test Orig. Test Prim. Grind Regrind NaCN pH NaCN Ca(OH)2 Leach

Only Leach

Rec-y Total

Rec-y (#) (#) (µm) (µm) ppm (-) kg/t kg/t ( %) (% of total) Grav +

Leach T10 T4 147 21 2000 10.5 1.6 2.8 93.1 % 66.9 % 91.8 % T11 T4 147 - 2000 10.5 2.0 1.5 84.5 % 60.6 % 85.5 % T12 T6 112 22 2000 10.5 1.9 1.3 93.9 % 44.8 % 93.8 % T13 T6 112 - 2000 10.5 1.9 1.3 82.3 % 39.3 % 88.3 % T22 T6 112 21 1000 10.5 0.7 1.7 91.8 % 43.8 % 92.8 % T23 T6 112 22 1000 12.0 0.9 7.5 93.9 % 44.8 % 93.8 % T24 T6 112 21* 1000 10.5 1.1 1.7 94.3 % 45.0 % 94.0 % T25 T6** 112 24 1000 10.5 1.0 1.3 93.4 % 44.6 % 93.6 % T26 T6** 112 23 1000 12.0 0.5 8.3 93.7 % 44.7 % 93.7 % T27 T6** 112 26* 1000 10.5 1.0 1.2 93.0 % 44.4 % 93.4 % T14 T8 87 21 2000 10.5 1.8 1.2 92.3 % 39.4 % 94.5 % T15 T8 87 - 2000 10.5 1.7 1.0 96.6 % 41.2 % 96.3 % Average*** 112/87 21/26

93.7 %

*Oxygen sparging **Larger mass pull ***Average total gold recoveries at 112 µm and 87 µm primary grind and leaching of reground float concentrate

Gold recovery test work on the composite sample collected from True North showed that a significant amount of gold, 51.0% on average, is able to be recovered by gravity and that a significant amount of the remaining gold, 44.5%, is able to be recovered in the rougher flotation concentrate, with 4.5 % of the gold remaining in the concentrate tails on a sample with a measured head grade of 1.82 g/t Au. The proposed cut-off grade in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on True North was determined to be 2.75 g/t Au, higher than the grade of the composite sample, indicating the potential for higher recoveries.

Increasing the primary grind size above a nominal grind of 120 µm indicated lower recoveries. A trade-off study is required to determine if the incremental additional recoveries at a primary grind 87 µm against grinding to 112 µm (P80). Historically the processing plant at True North operated at a nominal 75 µm primary grind indicating that some potential cost and throughput improvements could be made but operating at the coarser grind. Regrinding of the flotation rougher concentrate to a nominal 22 µm improved recoveries by 5 % on average (Table 3). Historically the processing plant reground to a nominal 35 µm. Additional test work is required to determine the optimum regrind size.

Table 3: True North: Effect of Regrind on Gold Recovery Summary

Primary Grind Processing Total

Recovery Increase from

regrind Micron (µm) Method ( %) ( %) 147 Gravity Float Leach 87.5 %

147 Gravity Float Leach Regrind 92.6 % 5.1 % 112 Gravity Float Leach 85.6 %

112 Gravity Float Leach Regrind 93.6 % 8.0 % 87 Gravity Float Leach 92.7 %

87 Gravity Float Leach Regrind 94.6 % 1.9 % Average 5.0 %

The reduction of NaCN and lime levels did not noticeably affect recoveries. The most cost-efficient reagent levels can be further tested during the proposed test mining and bulk sampling programs when operating the processing plant and with further test work. Oxygen sparging did not show a noticeable improvement in gold recoveries, although it is considered that on an operating scale this will support improved recoveries and is required for the cyanide detox process. Higher mass pulls did not appear to improve recoveries however additional test work is required.

Table 4: True North: Summary Gold Test Work

Test Calc.

Head Sizing -µm P 80 Au Distribution (%) Final Leach Au

Extraction (%) Total

Recovery (%) (#) (g/t Au) Primary Regrind Pan Con Ro Con Ro Tl Float

Con Grav

Con Total T1 1.64 147 - 53.8 41.6 4.7 - - - T4, T10 1.51 147 21 24.9 71.3 3.8 95.0 67.8 92.7 T5, T11 1.60 147 - 42.5 52.7 4.8 82.9 43.7 86.3 T2 1.70 112 - 57.1 39.5 3.3 - - - T6, T12 1.66 112 22 49.0 47.6 3.4 93.9 44.7 93.7 T7, T13 1.59 112 - 38.4 57.4 4.2 82.3 47.2 85.6 T3 1.83 87 - 61.1 36.3 2.5 - - - T8, T14 1.82 87 26 55.1 42.8 2.0 92.3 39.6 94.7 T9, T15 1.46 87 - 49.3 44.9 5.7 96.6 43.4 92.7

Comminution Test Work

A BMWI index test was conducted on the main composite using a closing screen size of 106μm. Bond ball mill work index measured 14.1 kWh/t, this composite would be characterized as being on the lower end of average (medium) hardness with respect to ball milling. Previous tests on samples ranged from 16.7 kWh/t to 14.9 kWh/t indicating the potential for possible higher through-put rates for the crushing and grinding circuit (See amended and restated 43-101 Technical Report dated July 16, 2026 entitled "1911 Gold True North PEA").

Environmental Tests

Mineralogical analysis and environmental tests, including Acid Base Accounting ("ABA"), Net Acid Generation ("NAG"), Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure ("TCLP") and Synthetic Precipitation Leaching Procedure ("SPLP") tests were conducted on a feed cut of the main composite.

The tests show no potential to generate acid with less than 0.01 kg of H2SO4 per tonne NAG potential at pH values of 7.0 and 4.5, and no acid rock drainage potential with up to 142 t of CaCO3 per 1,000 t of rock material as has been confirmed by a long history of monitored processing. The test work also confirmed the Company's long running baseline sampling indicating no potential for measurable deleterious metal leaching.

True North Mill Commissioning Update

A successful test run of the True North primary ball mill was conducted on August 10, 2026 after the installation of new ball mill liners and lifters, as well as the installation of a new gear lube system as part of the recommissioning of the plant in preparation for test mining and milling planned for later in the year.

Ogama-Rockland Metallurgical Gold Recovery Test-Work

The preliminary metallurgical test-work program was based on a representative composite sample from fresh quartered drill core collected from the recent surface resource expansion and confirmation diamond drilling program at Ogama-Rockland (See press release dated May 26, 2026, entitled "1911 Gold reports high-grade drill results from Ogama-Rockland intersecting up to 10.41 g/t Gold over 3.40 m, including 32.40 g/t Gold over 1.00m") conducted in 2025 and 2026. The samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (Metallurgy Services), Kamloops, Canada, for preliminary metallurgical gold recovery test work. The drill core sample represented 21.9 m of quartered core, weighed 20.5 kg, and had an estimated head grade of 4.94 g/t Au based on half-core assays. The gold recovery test-work was conducted under conditions reflecting current operating conditions at the True North gold recovery plant. One (1) split of the composite weighing approximately 2 kg was subjected to the full recovery flow sheet (Table 5).

Table 5: Ogama-Rockland: Total (Gravity and Float Leach) Gold Recoveries

Test Grind Size Gravity Rec-y Float Rec-y Leach Rec-y Float Tail Head

Grade** Total

Recovery* (#) (P80, µm) ( %) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t Au) ( %) 7885-03 101 82.0 % 15 % 97.7 % 0.17 4.65 96.3 %

*Assumes 100% of gravity gold is recovered **Calculated head grade

The metallurgical test work showed that a gold recovery of 96.3 % is achievable at a nominal 101 µm primary grind size at a calculated head grade of 4.65 g/t Au, with up to 82.0 % of gold recovered initially by gravity and 97.7 % of the gold captured in the subsequent flotation concentrate being able to be recovered by leaching after regrinding to a nominal 21 µm. The flotation tail was not subjected to leaching. The test work showed a grade of 0.17 g/t Au for the tails after gravity and flotation for the sample, at a grade less than the average grade of the deposit. The leach time for the flotation concentrate, captured at mass-pulls of between 6 % and 8 %, was 72 hours with both samples subjected to 24 hours of pre-aeration and open to the atmosphere with the pH maintained at 10.5.

The primary grind of the test work was coarser than the historical primary grind of ~75 µm, and the regrind of the flotation concentrate is finer than the historical ~37 µm (P80).

Table 6: Ogama-Rockland: Gold Recovery Parameters

Test Grind Size pH Regrind NaCN Ca (OH)2 Head

Grade** Recovery* (#) (P80, µm) (-) (P80, µm) kg/t kg/t (g/t Au) ( %) 7885-03 101 10.5 21 6.4 1.7 4.65 96.3 %

*Assumes 100% of gravity gold is recovered **Calculated head grade

Next Steps

Additional test work is required on a wider range of host rock sample types and at a wider range of head grades to fully determine variability of metallurgical characteristics of the multiple mineralized zones as well as the optimal operating conditions for the True North and Ogama-Rockland mineralized material.

Additionally, with the planned bulk sampling and test mining scheduled at True North, a number of the operating parameters can be further tested and trade-off studies conducted. Prior to the proposed treatment of the bulk samples through the mill, the Company also has the opportunity to treat mineralized material recovered in the underground development currently underway as part of the infill drilling program. Ogama-Rockland also requires hardness and comminution test work as well as environmental baseline and mineralogical characterization test work and studies.

DSU Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 125,000 deferred share units ("DSU") to four directors under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan in respect of director fees incurred in the second quarter of 2026. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company, or in certain circumstances, a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company, at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration, and Roselyn Yeboah, P.Eng., Senior Metallurgist, of 1911 Gold Corporation, who are "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Core samples are collected by sawing the remaining drill core in half along the axis, with one-quarter sampled, placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed, and the other quarter retained for future reference. For channel samples the entire sample is placed in the sample bag. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2 mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or where visible gold is present. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada. The metallurgical samples were both sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (Metallurgy Services), Kamloops, Canada for the metallurgical recovery test work which is ISO-9001:2015 certified (Certificate No. FS 63170) and is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada for the specific tests undertaken. The test work and final report dated June 15, 2026 and entitled "Metallurgical testing on One Composite from True North Deposit" was reviewed by Robert Sloan, P.Eng., V.P. ALS Metallurgy Americas Services. British Columbia, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future and offers a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The Company's strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around centralized and expandable infrastructure that supports a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term business with a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North Complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to further studies and additional metallurgical testing at True North and Ogama-Rockland, the ongoing drill programs and the timing and results thereof, test mining and commissioning of the True North mill, and the timing thereof, and ongoing development work to advance the project towards a potential production decision, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation