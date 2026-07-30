1919 Investment Counsel Named to Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 Top RIA Firms Ranking

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919"), a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. ("Stifel"), is proud to announce its recognition as one of Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 Top RIA Firms. Ranked No. 31 among more than 500 firms nationwide, 1919 has again earned a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's Top RIA Firms list, reflecting the firm's continued growth and commitment to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

Financial Advisor Magazine's annual Top RIA Firms ranking is a respected industry survey that evaluates and ranks independent wealth management firms based on assets under management (AUM). The list measures firm size and tracks year-over-year growth, using data from the 12-month period ending December 31, 2025. The 2026 rankings were released on July 10, 2026.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's leading RIAs again this year," said Meredith Mowen, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Head of 1919's Baltimore Office. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our associates, and our continued commitment to delivering thoughtful advice and exceptional service. We are grateful for the opportunity to help individuals, families, foundations, and endowments pursue their financial objectives and build lasting legacies for generations to come."

Learn more about our approach to wealth management and explore our services at 1919ic.com.

About 1919 Investment Counsel:

1919 Investment Counsel ("1919") is a registered investment advisor. Its mission for more than 100 years has been to provide investment counsel and insight that helps individuals, families, foundations, and endowments achieve their financial goals. The firm is headquartered in Baltimore and has offices across the country in Birmingham, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Vero Beach. For more information on 1919's services, please visit https://1919ic.com. No fee was paid for participation in the rankings, which were published in July 2026 and apply until July 2027. Each publication uses a proprietary ranking methodology, for which additional information can be provided upon request. See disclosures here: https://1919ic.com/forms-disclosures/.

About Stifel:

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit Stifel global disclosures.

Media Contacts:

Ian McEneaney

(212) 554-7159

[email protected]

Kat Weber

(212) 554-7124

[email protected]

SOURCE 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC