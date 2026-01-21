1919 Investment Counsel Expands Portfolio Management Team in New York with Key Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919"), a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. ("Stifel"), is pleased to announce the hiring of Philip G. Bickel, CFA, and Josefa A. Palma, both as Principals, Portfolio Managers, in the New York office.

In their roles as Portfolio Managers, Philip and Josefa will work with individuals, families, foundations, and endowments, delivering comprehensive investment counsel. Their primary focus will be on developing and managing investment portfolios that are tailored to each client's unique long-term wealth and investment objectives.

Philip brings over 14 years of experience in investment management and client advisory, specializing in customized portfolio solutions for high-net-worth and institutional clients. Most recently, Philip served as Senior Vice President, Investment Counselor, at Fiera Capital, where he managed investment portfolios for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. He also led the US Private Wealth Asset Allocation Committee and launched its Next Gen initiative. Earlier in his career, Philip held various positions at Wilmington Trust, most recently serving as Vice President – Institutional Portfolio Manager.

Josefa brings over 14 years of experience in investment management, client advisory, and capital markets. Most recently, Josefa served as Senior Vice President, Investment Counselor, at Fiera Capital, where she managed client portfolios for high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and foundations. She also co-chaired the Global Equity Fund Strategy Investment Committee and played a key role in developing the firm's U.S. Private Wealth platform. Earlier in her career, Josefa held positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Legal & General Investment Management America.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil and Josefa to 1919," said Paul Benziger, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Head of the New York Office of 1919. "Their depth of experience and commitment to understanding clients' unique goals align perfectly with our mission of delivering counsel built on conversation and trust. As our firm continues to grow, we look forward to the perspective and value they will bring in helping clients achieve their long-term objectives."

As of December 31, 2025, 1919 manages approximately $26.0 billion in assets, including $3.2 billion in responsible investing strategies. The firm serves a diverse client base, including individuals and families, corporations, foundations, charitable trusts, and educational and other nonprofit institutions. 1919 has built a reputation for delivering a high-touch, personalized client experience since the founding of its legacy firm, Scudder Stevens & Clark, in 1919. The firm has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisory firms by Barron's, Forbes, and Financial Advisor Magazine.

About 1919 Investment Counsel:

1919 Investment Counsel ("1919") is a registered investment advisor. Its mission for more than 100 years has been to provide investment counsel and insight that helps families, individuals, foundations, and endowments achieve their financial goals. The firm is headquartered in Baltimore and has offices across the country in Birmingham, Cincinnati, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Vero Beach. For more information on 1919's services, please visit https://1919ic.com/.

About Stifel:

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts:

Ian McEneaney

(212) 554-7159

[email protected]

Kat Weber

(212) 554-7124

[email protected]

MM-00002214

SOURCE 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC