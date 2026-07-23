2,000 CONTRA COSTA COUNTY TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Public Service Workers Prepare Labor Stoppage as Fight for Fair Contract Continues

MARTINEZ, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 Contra Costa County workers, represented by Teamsters Local 856, are prepared to walk off the job if a new agreement cannot be reached after voting by over 90 percent to authorize a strike. The members work in more than 250 classifications, serving the public throughout the county in health services, general services, maintenance, and licensed vocational nursing and aides.

"Contra Costa County has consistently lagged behind neighboring jurisdictions when it comes to compensation," said Matt Finnegan, Director of Public Services and Chief Negotiator for Local 856. "We are simply asking the county to implement a long-term plan that addresses these inequities to ensure that the best qualified workers can afford to serve the public. We're hopeful we will reach an agreement and avert a strike that would impact services countywide."

The overwhelming strike authorization vote comes after months of negotiations where Teamsters urged the county to adopt a fair compensation structure that prioritizes equity and values the people who provide critical services. The contract expired on June 30.

Negotiations with county officials are set to resume on July 28.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 is affiliated with the 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters and has grown to become one of the largest Teamsters locals in California with over 20,000 members. For more information, visit teamsters856.org.

Contact:

Matt Finnegan, (707) 272-3415

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856