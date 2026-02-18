TEAMSTERS AT MARINHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

Local 856 Frontline Workers Fight for Strong New Contract

GREENBRAE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 500 MarinHealth Medical Center (MHMC) workers, represented by Teamsters Local 856, will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18 during their 24-hour unfair labor practice strike to demand a fair agreement. These Teamsters work as respiratory therapists, anesthesia technicians, emergency department technicians, phlebotomists, surgical technologists, certified nursing assistants, environmental services aides, and food service workers.

Earlier this month, the group overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after nearly a year of negotiations during which MHMC has met its workers with hostility — engaging in bad-faith bargaining tactics such as canceling multiple bargaining sessions, and refusing to provide necessary, relevant, and correct information needed to understand the costs of their health care proposal. Additionally, MHMC has refused to back off its outrageous proposals to increase Teamsters' health care costs up to $1,000 monthly.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 18

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



WHO: MarinHealth Medical Center Teamsters



WHERE: MarinHealth Medical Center

250 Bon Air Road

Greenbrae, CA 94904

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

On-Site Contact:

Susanna Farber, (415) 310-6730

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856