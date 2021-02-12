$2.8 Billion Worldwide Process Analytical Instruments Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Analytical Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Process Analytical Instruments Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Process Analytical Instruments estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR

The Process Analytical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$663 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ABB Group
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Galvanic Applied Sciences, Inc.
  • Hach Company
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Nova Analytical Systems, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Waters Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Process Analytical Instrument Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er3ogb


