2 WEEK INVESTOR DEADLINE: Insulet Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Insulet Class Action Lawsuit Before August 31, 2026 Deadline - PODD

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until August 31, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Insulet class action lawsuit. Captioned Hu v. Insulet Corporation, No. 26-cv-013062 (D. Mass.), the Insulet class action lawsuit charges Insulet and certain of Insulet's top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Insulet class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-insulet-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-podd.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Insulet develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

The Insulet class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet's manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) the manufacturing issue that precipitated Insulet's March 2026 Medical Device Correction affected a greater number of Insulet Pod products than Insulet claimed.

On March 12, 2026, Insulet allegedly disclosed that it had "initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring." On this news, the price of Insulet stock fell nearly 7%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet allegedly disclosed the initation of another "voluntary Medical Device Correction," this time "for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery." On this news, the price of Insulet stock fell more than 5%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Insulet securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Insulet class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Insulet class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Insulet class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Insulet class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP