HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that the 200 MW/400 MWh energy storage project has officially been connected to the grid and commenced operations. Powered by Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system and equipped with 600+Ah series stacked battery cells, the project achieved grid connection in just 17 days, setting a new benchmark for project delivery.

Full-Chain Intelligent Delivery, From Factory to Grid in Just 17 Days

200 MW/400 MWh Energy Storage Project Accelerates Delivery with Sungrow’s Full-Chain Intelligent Delivery

Large-scale energy storage projects usually involve numerous devices and complex commissioning procedures, while conventional manual verification can be time-consuming. Powered by Sungrow's full-chain intelligent delivery system, the project enables digitalized and visualized management across the entire process, from order placement, intelligent manufacturing, and logistics to commissioning and intelligent O&M, with multiple processes running in parallel for greater efficiency.

Sungrow's self-developed delivery platform enables one-click self-configuration and self-check. Combined with the pre-installation and pre-commissioning of the energy storage system, it reduces the grid connection commissioning process from more than 10 days to just 1 hour, significantly improving project delivery efficiency. Therefore, this project successfully achieved grid connection on the first attempt.

Efficient Operation With 10% Lower Energy Consumption

During the hot summer, high ambient temperatures can increase equipment energy consumption and lead to uneven battery degradation, affecting overall energy output. Facing recent real high-temperature of up to 40°C, this power plant's top-exhaust air outlet design effectively reduces the heat island effect.

Meanwhile, equipped with Bionic Thermal Balance 2.0, the system enables independent decision-making at the container level and precise thermal balancing at a 1°C level, reducing operating energy consumption by 10%.

PowerTitan 3.0 was also honored with the smarter E AWARD 2026, further recognizing its innovative approach to advancing energy storage technology. Backed by a world-class energy storage manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 100 GWh, Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 combines efficient delivery, reliable quality, and industry-leading O&M capabilities to accelerate the clean energy transition across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE Sungrow