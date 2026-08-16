SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has been selected by Verano Energy, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets across Latin America, to supply its PowerTitan 2.0 ESS solution for the Observatorio project in Chile. The agreement includes the deployment of a 152 MW / 606 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) with a four-hour duration, together with a 25-year Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA), reinforcing Sungrow's commitment to delivering reliable, long-term energy storage solutions for the global energy transition.

Sungrow to Deliver 606 MWh Energy Storage System for Verano Energy’s Observatorio Project in Chile

The Observatorio project will combine a 135 MW solar photovoltaic plant, equipped with Sungrow SG350HX-20 inverters, with a utility-scale energy storage system that will enable renewable energy to be stored and dispatched during periods of higher demand. This configuration will help strengthen the stability of Chile's power system and facilitate greater integration of renewable energy sources into the country's energy mix.

For Verano Energy, Observatorio represents a strategic project within its Chilean portfolio, incorporating energy storage as a key component to maximize the value of renewable generation, address power system flexibility challenges, and continue advancing infrastructure that supports the country's energy transition.

"Observatorio represents another step in strengthening Verano Energy's position as a key player in renewable energy generation across the region. The integration of storage allows us to unlock the full potential of our solar resource, provide greater flexibility to the power system, and deliver solutions that meet the needs of a market increasingly focused on renewable energy integration. Having a technology partner such as Sungrow also gives us the confidence to develop a project that meets the highest standards of performance and reliability," said Tomás Anuch, Chief Operating Officer of Verano Energy.

This project marks a new milestone for Verano Energy and Sungrow, while highlighting the growing importance of energy storage in Chile, one of the most dynamic markets in Latin America for BESS project development. The deployment of large-scale storage solutions enables the optimization of solar energy generation, reduces curtailment, and provides greater flexibility to power system operations.

"We are proud that Verano Energy has entrusted Sungrow with the supply of the energy storage solution for the Observatorio project. This agreement reinforces our commitment to developing high-performance energy infrastructure and accelerating the energy transition in Chile," said Gonzalo Feito, Regional Director of Sungrow LATAM.

In addition to supplying the BESS solution, Sungrow will provide a 25-year Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) aimed at ensuring the system's operational availability, performance, and reliability throughout its entire lifecycle.

Through this agreement, Verano Energy and Sungrow strengthen a partnership focused on the development of next-generation energy infrastructure, contributing to the reliability of Chile's power system and supporting the transition toward a more sustainable energy matrix.

About Verano Energy

Verano Energy is an international holding company comprised of three integrated divisions specializing in energy development, financing and commercialization, as well as the construction, operation, management, and maintenance of renewable energy projects. The company enables the global energy transition with the goal of building a net-zero emissions future that helps combat climate change. With more than 60 solar power plants designed and built across Latin America, Verano Energy has developed over 800 MWp of installed photovoltaic capacity and 600 MWh of BESS energy storage systems. The company has also raised more than USD 800 million in financing to drive projects that actively lead the energy transition.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. In Latin America, where it has operated since 2017, Sungrow has contributed to the deployment of more than 25 GW of solar projects and 11.5 GWh of energy storage systems, establishing itself as a regional benchmark through technological innovation, market-adapted solutions, and comprehensive technical support throughout the entire project lifecycle. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/latam/es.

SOURCE Sungrow