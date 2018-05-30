2018 Rambam Awards Granted to Four Outstanding Individuals Who Have Impacted Israel and the World

HAIFA, Israel, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Rambam Summit opened on May 27, celebrating 80 years of medical excellence and innovation. An annual event, the Rambam Summit updates attendees on the latest advances in which medicine, technology, and humanity intertwine. Previous conferences have focused on medical technologies, pediatrics, trauma medicine, cardiology, nephrology, and medical genetic research. Hundreds of Friends of Rambam from Israel and abroad, as well as leading experts in medicine, industry, and economics, participate in Summit events.

2018 Rambam Award Honorees. l to r. Prof. Yosef Itzkovich-Aldor, Adam Emmerich, Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, Prof. Rafael Beyar, Prof. Karl Skorecki.Credit: Pioter Fliter

The 2018 Rambam Summit culminated with a gala evening, celebrating the men and women who laid the foundation for Rambam's success. The 2018 Rambam Awards to outstanding individuals whose achievements in the fields of science, medicine, and technology have impacted Israel and the world.

This year's recipients include Prof. Yosef Itzkovich-Eldor, former director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rambam, one of the pioneers of fertility treatments in Israel and a world-renowned stem cell researcher, Adv. Adam Emmerich, a leading attorney in the field of corporate mergers in the United States, who mediated, among other things, the Buffett-Wertheimer transaction, which was estimated at billions of shekels, and Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, a cardiology researcher and inventor, President of Brigham and Women's Boston Hospital in Boston, MA. The fourth Rambam was awarded this year to Prof. Rafi Beyar, Director of the Rambam Health Care Campus. The winners decided to award the prize, by surprise, to the head of the medical center for the past 12 years, leading it to many achievements and a tremendous momentum of development.

Professor Raphael Beyar, Director of Rambam, said, "This year, as we celebrate Rambam's 80th year of medical and scientific achievement I am proud that our clinicians, researchers, nursing teams, and paramedical staff have achieved worldwide recognition for their superb compassionate medical care, discoveries and innovations. The future of medicine is being created here and we are excited about what the next 80 years will bring."

American Friends of Rambam National Director Rick Hirschhaut added, "On this remarkable milestone of Rambam Medical Center's 80th anniversary, the American Friends of Rambam is proud of all the distinguished Rambam Award recipients. We join in saluting the extended Rambam family for its unwavering commitment to bringing health, healing, and humanity to the world."

